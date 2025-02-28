"Ofc the Giants ruined it": NFL fans have their say after Hard Knocks chooses Bill Belichick's UNC after Joe Schoen debacle

X fans have ripped into the New York Giants after NFL Films went to Bill Belichick and the University of North Carolina for the offseason version of HBO's "Hard Knocks." NFL producers could not get an NFL team to agree to participate after last year's controversy surrounding the Giants, as reported by Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports on Friday.

The turn toward college football represents the first instance of the hit documentary show being involved with a team outside of the NFL.

Dov Kleiman reported the breaking news on Friday:

"Bill Belichick and UNC will be featured on Offseason Hard Knocks after NFL Films could not find an NFL team to do it due to the Joe Schoen debacle last year."

The "debacle" is about clips from last season's show featuring Schoen detailing to team co-owner John Mara why he would not re-sign star RB Saquon Barkley. Barkley went on to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles and win a Super Bowl.

Rosters now seem hesitant to gamble on this level of disclosure of their deliberations.

Many fans expressed frustration at the Giants for causing this shift in the show's format:

"Ofc the Giants ruined it," one fan posted on X.

"NFL teams are insanely smart for declining. After what happened with the Giants, can't have issues like that again," another added.

"Joe Schoen takes another massive L. Will the cameras be a distraction for the players," wrote a third fan.

Despite the criticism, many fans showed genuine excitement:

"This might actually be awesome, imagine a college Hard Knocks," wrote one X user.

"Whoaaa, this might actually turn out good though!" another agreed.

"Wow BB saves the NFL from college," posted a third.

Joe Schoen pokes fun at the 'Hard Knocks' experience as Bill Belichick takes over

NCAA Basketball: La Salle at North Carolina - Source: Imagn

Asked if other general managers had called him about his experience on the show, the Giants GM was self-aware:

"No, I haven't gotten any calls on that," Schoen said with a laugh on February 25, according to the New York Daily News. "I think I know what I would tell them."

The same report noted another highlight of last year's series in which Schoen's son, Carson, told his dad to "trade up and get" quarterback Jayden Daniels. The young QB went on to become the Washington Commanders' offensive Rookie of the Year as the Giants limped to a 3-14 record.

Schoen answered questions about what was done with Barkley professionally when asked:

"I'm happy for Saquon," Schoen said. "He obviously went on to win the Super Bowl. We were at a different place in our build. Love Saquon and wish him nothing but the best."

This is a new turn for Bill Belichick. As head coach of the Patriots, a position he held for 24 years, he had never visited the Hard Knocks set.

