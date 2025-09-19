  • home icon
  "Offset was gonna fill whole street": NFL fans react to Stefon Diggs' grand gesture for Cardi B as rapper celebrates "Am I The Drama?" album release

“Offset was gonna fill whole street”: NFL fans react to Stefon Diggs’ grand gesture for Cardi B as rapper celebrates "Am I The Drama?" album release

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 19, 2025 19:08 GMT
Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs' gesture for Cardi B has fans commented. (Photos via Getty Images)

Cardi B's new album, "Am I the Drama?" was released on Friday and the night before the rapper celebrated with an album release party. The party took place at the New York Bodega and she was accompanied by boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

As the couple entered the New York Bodega, the rapper was surprised with a massive flower display that so large it was on the back of a flatbed truck. Stefon Diggs surprised her with the custom flower display that also featured her album cover as the vase.

The photos of the floral arrangement and Stefon Diggs and Cardi B arriving to the party circulated on social media. Fans of the wide receiver and the rapper were quick to share their opinions on the surprise flower.

One fan sat that rapper Offset, Cardi B's ex-husband, would have filled the entire street with red roses, not just the back of a truck, a subtle dig at the wide receiver.

Other fans also shared their opinions on the social media post and some questioned what would happen to the massive flowers moving forward.

"Genuine question though what are you even gonna do with flowers that have to be transported on the bed of a truck?"-one person on X asked
"They are the Dramaaaa (laughing crying emojis)-another joked
"Bro where Imma put these."-asked another
Other people on X questioned if the floral arrangement was necessary. Others wished for Stefon Diggs to focus on his NFL career instead of grand gestures.

"Do rich men know how to make surprises without flowers? Just asking."-another person wrote
"he genuinely needs to lock in for the game on sunday. i’m tired of this."-another fan tired of hearing this
"An I can’t even get a grocery store arrangement."-one person declared

Cardi B said that Stefon Diggs proclaimed to 'heal' her after divorce from Offset

Rapper Cardi B sat down for an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings this week. The rapper spoke about her new album and her relationship with Stefon Diggs. She poke about her hesitancy to start a new relationship after a tumultuous divorce from Offset with whom she shares three children.

Cardi B went on to say the New England Patriots wide receiver asked her to let him help heal her with their new relationship.

“Let me heal you”-Diggs told her.

Later in the interview, she also announced that she is expecting her first child with Stefon Diggs. The rapper already has two daughters and one son from her marriage to Offset.

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

