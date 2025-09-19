  • home icon
  "Ain't no way Cardi B fell for that": NFL fans react as rapper reveals Stefon Diggs' smooth talking skills

"Ain’t no way Cardi B fell for that": NFL fans react as rapper reveals Stefon Diggs' smooth talking skills

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 19, 2025 16:33 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four - Source: Getty
Cardi B's recent comments have fans questioning Stefon Diggs. - Source: Getty

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Cardi B began dating earlier this year and the rapper recently spoke about their relationship. Cardi B was married to rapper Offset for seven years and welcomed three children together. She filed for divorce in July 2024 and has been dealing with a tumultuous separation since.

This week, Cardi B spoke with CBS Mornings' Hayle King this week ahead of the release of her latest album, "Am I the Drama?" The rapper spoke of her relationship with Diggs and how she was apprehensive to fall in love again after her divorce. She said the wide receiver told her 'let me heal you' and for her to give him a chance at doing so.

Bleacher Report shared Cardi B's quote on Instagram and it received quite a response from sports fans. Some didn't believe the comment was necessary to report as it didn't pertain to the world of sports.

Then there were fans who couldn't believe that line actually worked in continuing the relationship with Cardi B.

"Ain't no way Cardi fell for that line"-one person commented on the Instagram post.

Fans of the New England Patriots wide receiver and the rapper continued to share their thoughts on the matter. With the majority stating they couldn't believe that Diggs actually said that.

Fans reacted to rapper Cardi B's recent comments about her relationship with Stefon Diggs. (Comments via Bleacher Reports' Instagram)
Fans reacted to rapper Cardi B's recent comments about her relationship with Stefon Diggs. (Comments via Bleacher Reports' Instagram)

Some compared Stefon Digg's declaration as a smooth line someone would use on a reality dating show. Others joked that they would need to be 'healed' if he didn't start producing better fantasy football stats.

Stefon Diggs surprised Cardi B with flower display at album release party

Cardi B's newest album, "Am I The Drama" officially dropped on Friday and on Thursday night she celebrated with an album release party. When the rapper and wide receiver arrived at the album release party she was surprised by a massive flower arrangement from Stefon Diggs.

The floral arrangement featured the cover of the album on the side as red roses sprawled out across the top of the arrangement.

It has been a big week for the couple, as Cardi B announced that they are expecting their first child together. She didn't give an exact due date but the baby is due to arrive before her tour kicks off in February.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
