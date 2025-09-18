Stefon Diggs is dealing with a paternity case from model Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Gisselle. She filed a lawsuit in December, claiming that she got pregnant after being with Diggs in California.Lopera gave birth to a baby girl named Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera on April 2, and said that Diggs is the father.She is asking the court to declare Diggs, who is signed to a three-year $63.5 million contract, the legal father and give her sole custody. Lopera also wants Diggs to have visitation rights and make him pay child support, pregnancy costs and legal fees.Diggs addressed it in July, saying he is not sure if he’s the father and asked for genetic testing. A judge approved the test, but the results haven’t been shared.Lopera’s lawyer, Tamar G. Arminak, spoke with People Magazine on Thursday.“My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles,” Arminak said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis came out just one day after Cardi B announced she’s pregnant with Diggs’ child, and her fourth baby. She shared the news during an interview on Wednesday.“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi B said, via &quot;CBS Mornings.&quot;Cardi B dropped the news two days before her new album, &quot;Am I the Drama?&quot; will be released.“Now y’all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers,” Cardi B said.She posted on Instagram on Thursday and expressed her excitement for the next chapter of her life.“I want this sh*t real fu**ing bad,&quot; Cardi B wrote. &quot;I owe this album to y’all. I owe this tour to y’all and it has to be the best of the best. I’m happy, my man is happy, I’m very excited for this chapter in life.”Cardi B also had fun with fans, asking them to pick between team boy or team girl.“If you team girl, get this vinyl,&quot; Cardi B wrote. &quot;But if you Team Boy, you get the imaginary players version. Support a bitch. I got four kids now.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCardi B already has three children, Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus and Blossom Cephus. She shares them with her ex-husband, rapper Offset.Stefon Diggs drops heartfelt comments for Cardi B over pregnancy revealAfter Cardi B revealed she’s pregnant with her first baby with Stefon Diggs, the wideout left comments on her “It’s ready to bang!!!” Instagram post.“Proud of you for staying focused,&quot; Diggs wrote.“100% team boy.”“Thinking of Spanish names.. right now.”Diggs has one confirmed child, a daughter named Nova, born in 2016 by his ex-girlfriend, singer Tyler-Marie.