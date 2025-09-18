  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Model hits Stefon Diggs with paternity claim of 4-month-old baby 1 day after Cardi B announces pregnancy with $63,500,000 Patriots WR

Model hits Stefon Diggs with paternity claim of 4-month-old baby 1 day after Cardi B announces pregnancy with $63,500,000 Patriots WR

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 18, 2025 19:38 GMT
Model hits Stefon Diggs with paternity claim of 4-month-old baby 1 day after Cardi B announces pregnancy with $63,500,000 Patriots WR
Model hits Stefon Diggs with paternity claim of 4-month-old baby 1 day after Cardi B announces pregnancy with $63,500,000 Patriots WR (image credits: instagram/iamcardib, lordgisselle)

Stefon Diggs is dealing with a paternity case from model Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Gisselle. She filed a lawsuit in December, claiming that she got pregnant after being with Diggs in California.

Ad

Lopera gave birth to a baby girl named Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera on April 2, and said that Diggs is the father.

She is asking the court to declare Diggs, who is signed to a three-year $63.5 million contract, the legal father and give her sole custody. Lopera also wants Diggs to have visitation rights and make him pay child support, pregnancy costs and legal fees.

Diggs addressed it in July, saying he is not sure if he’s the father and asked for genetic testing. A judge approved the test, but the results haven’t been shared.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Lopera’s lawyer, Tamar G. Arminak, spoke with People Magazine on Thursday.

“My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles,Arminak said.
Ad

This came out just one day after Cardi B announced she’s pregnant with Diggs’ child, and her fourth baby. She shared the news during an interview on Wednesday.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi B said, via "CBS Mornings."

Cardi B dropped the news two days before her new album, "Am I the Drama?" will be released.

“Now y’all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers,” Cardi B said.
Ad

She posted on Instagram on Thursday and expressed her excitement for the next chapter of her life.

“I want this sh*t real fu**ing bad," Cardi B wrote. "I owe this album to y’all. I owe this tour to y’all and it has to be the best of the best. I’m happy, my man is happy, I’m very excited for this chapter in life.”
Ad

Cardi B also had fun with fans, asking them to pick between team boy or team girl.

“If you team girl, get this vinyl," Cardi B wrote. "But if you Team Boy, you get the imaginary players version. Support a bitch. I got four kids now.
Ad

Cardi B already has three children, Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus and Blossom Cephus. She shares them with her ex-husband, rapper Offset.

Stefon Diggs drops heartfelt comments for Cardi B over pregnancy reveal

After Cardi B revealed she’s pregnant with her first baby with Stefon Diggs, the wideout left comments on her “It’s ready to bang!!!” Instagram post.

Ad
“Proud of you for staying focused," Diggs wrote.
“100% team boy.”
“Thinking of Spanish names.. right now.”

Diggs has one confirmed child, a daughter named Nova, born in 2016 by his ex-girlfriend, singer Tyler-Marie.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications