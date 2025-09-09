Offset hurls 1-word insult at Stefon Diggs as Patriots WR’s rough outing in 20-13 loss vs. Raiders triggers Cardi B's frustration

Stefon Diggs had a rough first game with the New England Patriots. He caught six passes for 57 yards but did not score, and the team lost 20-13 to the Raiders. After the game, Offset, who was previously married to Cardi B, posted “Trash” with a laughing emoji on Instagram, clearly taking a shot at Diggs.Source: (Via Instagram/ @offsetyrn)Offset's dig at Patriots WR happened after Cardi B was frustrated during the game.“Come on EIGHT!!!!!,&quot; she posted on Instagram Story with a fuming emoji.Offset has taken multiple shots at Diggs over the last few months, especially since Diggs started dating Cardi B. On August 6, appearing on The Joe Budden Podcast, Offset said none of his exes had ever “upgraded” after leaving him.Earlier, when Cardi B first posted about Diggs, Offset commented, “good roll out N PR,” suggesting the relationship was just for publicity.On Sunday, the game itself was tough for New England. The Patriots had high hopes with young quarterback Drake Maye and new coach Mike Vrabel, but things didn’t go their way.Geno Smith threw a 26-yard touchdown to Tre Tucker to start things off for the Raiders. Maye answered with a short touchdown pass to DeMario Douglas, tying it 7–7. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty scored his first NFL touchdown in the third quarter, putting the Raiders ahead.The Patriots couldn’t get much going in the second half and only managed a late field goal.Cardi B threw a pen at a reporter over Stefon Diggs- Offset paternity controversyOn September 2, Cardi was leaving court after winning a $24 million lawsuit when a reporter asked if she was pregnant and whether there were paternity issues between Offset and Diggs.Cardi snapped, grabbed a pen from a fan, and threw it at the reporter, shouting:&quot;Stop disrespecting me. Don't disrespect me.&quot;Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in 2024. They have three children, Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus and Blossom Cephus. Cardi’s youngest daughter was born during her divorce proceedings.The rapper confirmed her relationship with Stefon Diggs in June.