Offset hurls 1-word insult at Stefon Diggs as Patriots WR’s rough outing in 20-13 loss vs. Raiders triggers Cardi B's frustration

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 09, 2025 18:15 GMT
Stefon Diggs had a rough first game with the New England Patriots.

Stefon Diggs had a rough first game with the New England Patriots. He caught six passes for 57 yards but did not score, and the team lost 20-13 to the Raiders. After the game, Offset, who was previously married to Cardi B, posted “Trash” with a laughing emoji on Instagram, clearly taking a shot at Diggs.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @offsetyrn)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @offsetyrn)

Offset's dig at Patriots WR happened after Cardi B was frustrated during the game.

“Come on EIGHT!!!!!," she posted on Instagram Story with a fuming emoji.

Offset has taken multiple shots at Diggs over the last few months, especially since Diggs started dating Cardi B. On August 6, appearing on The Joe Budden Podcast, Offset said none of his exes had ever “upgraded” after leaving him.

Earlier, when Cardi B first posted about Diggs, Offset commented, “good roll out N PR,” suggesting the relationship was just for publicity.

On Sunday, the game itself was tough for New England. The Patriots had high hopes with young quarterback Drake Maye and new coach Mike Vrabel, but things didn’t go their way.

Geno Smith threw a 26-yard touchdown to Tre Tucker to start things off for the Raiders. Maye answered with a short touchdown pass to DeMario Douglas, tying it 7–7. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty scored his first NFL touchdown in the third quarter, putting the Raiders ahead.

The Patriots couldn’t get much going in the second half and only managed a late field goal.

Cardi B threw a pen at a reporter over Stefon Diggs- Offset paternity controversy

On September 2, Cardi was leaving court after winning a $24 million lawsuit when a reporter asked if she was pregnant and whether there were paternity issues between Offset and Diggs.

Cardi snapped, grabbed a pen from a fan, and threw it at the reporter, shouting:

"Stop disrespecting me. Don't disrespect me."

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in 2024. They have three children, Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus and Blossom Cephus. Cardi’s youngest daughter was born during her divorce proceedings.

The rapper confirmed her relationship with Stefon Diggs in June.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

