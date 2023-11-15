Even in retirement, OJ Simpson loves talking about football, especially when it involves his original NFL team.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills fired erstwhile offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after a shocking 22-24 loss against the Denver Broncos that dropped them to .500. During that game, the team's offense lost the ball four times (two interceptions and a fumble from quarterback Josh Allen, plus another fumble on the very first drive of the game).

Simpson took to X, formerly Twitter to express his dismay at the Bills, and Dorsey in particular:

"I told you about two of the worst assistant coaches I've ever seen. And in the last eight days, they both got fired. Obviously one was USC's defensive coach. And this morning, the Buffalo Bills let Ken Dorsey go.

"Now you know that I've been dogging him for two years now. He should be beating himself up as the play calls he was making down on the goal line was horrible. I don't know what this guy has against the run."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott discusses OC Ken Dorsey's firing

With Ken Dorsey gone, head coach Sean McDermott has put quarterbacks coach Joe Brady in interim charge of the Buffalo Bills offense.bAnd speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he was clear why the decision had to be made:

“Just felt like it was time for change. We need to be a confident football team and find consistent production. And that’s really what it came down to.

“We’ve got to find that confidence, we’ve got to find that energy, we’ve got to find that consistent level of production.”

Insiders weigh in on Ken Dorsey's firing

Meanwhile, Bills insiders have their own takes on Dorsey's firing. The Buffalo News' Ryan O'Halloran briefed an anonymous source, and this was what he received:

“I also asked the league source if firing Dorsey is a sign McDermott is feeling the heat from ownership about his job status beyond this year and they didn’t believe so, citing McDermott’s successful regular season track record.”

Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino, meanwhile, opined:

“With Ken Dorsey now gone, this ratchets up the pressure on McDermott.”

The Bills host the New York Jets next on November 19.