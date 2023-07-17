Josh Jacobs had a prolific season last year and was aiming to secure a long-term extension with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. However, that isn't the case as the deadline to sign a multi-year deal has passed, and Jacobs will have to play under the franchise tag.

The former Alabama running back will make around $10 million this season, which is significantly less than his initial expectations. Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is quite upset with the treatment of Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs this offseason, and he recently criticized the Raiders franchise in a video.

Here's what he said:

"Out here in Las Vegas, where I live as Josh Jacobs who last year I thought earned the right to get a contract in League with Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey, those guys are making, on average, you know, around $15 to $16 million a year, a lot of money."

"I don't know what the Raiders and what the Giants have already offered these guys. But if it's not, at least in that category, that $15-16 million at a minimum average contract. It's wrong."

"These guys are studs that play hard. You got receivers making twice as much as these running backs and a lot of these running backs are catching just as many passes as the receivers."

Despite their valiant efforts, neither Saquon Barkley nor Josh Jacobs have failed to secure a lucrative deal. This could result in them leaving their teams, and it will be interesting to see if they are able to secure a big contract later in their careers, as this was the ideal opportunity.

Josh Jacobs' future remains uncertain

Josh Jacobs: Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Jacobs was the sole bright spot in a disastrous season for the Las Vegas Raiders last year. After failing to sign a new contract, Jacobs may decide not to play for the franchise, which will exacerbate the team's problems.

Last season, he had 340 carries for 1,653 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 17 games. Jacobs had an immense impact on the Raiders' offense, and new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needs him to excel in his first season in Las Vegas.

If the team's star running back decides to sit out, the franchise is going to have a significant problem on its hands. As a result, their chances of making the playoffs are going to be significantly reduced.

