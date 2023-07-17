Saquon Barkley breaks silence after failing to sign reported $19,500,000 Giants extension

Saquon Barkley has been unable to secure a long-term contract with the New York Giants despite months of negotiations and stalling. The deadline to reach an agreement was 4 p.m. on July 17, which has passed, and the running back will now play under the franchise tag.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Giants' best offer to Barkley was $19.5 million of guaranteed money by which the running back was not fascinated by.

Ryan Dunleavy @rydunleavy



Two franchise tags would guarantee him $22.2M. As one independent agent said about that $19M number, ‘No deal to be done that low.’ Breaking: #Giants best offer to Saquon Barkley so far included $19.5M guaranteed, per sources.Two franchise tags would guarantee him $22.2M. As one independent agent said about that $19M number, ‘No deal to be done that low.’ @nypostsports

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter RB Saquon Barkley and the Giants are not expected to reach agreement on a long-term extension before today’s 4 pm ET deadline for franchise players, per sources.

After the deadline passed, Barkley dropped a cryptic tweet that depicted his frustration towards the franchise. Here's what he said:

"It is what it is"

Due to the failure to secure a new contract, it is uncertain whether Barkley will play for the New York Giants in the upcoming season as he could opt to stay away from the team.

Despite the fact that the star running back was their best player last season and helped them reach the playoffs, his future is uncertain.

Saquon Barkley @saquon It is what it is

Saquon Barkley is the most important player for Giants

Saquon Barkley: Denver Broncos v New York Giants

Even though Daniel Jones improved significantly last season, Saquon Barkley remains by far the Giants' best player. The running back's good health contributed significantly to their success last season. He had 295 carries for 1,312 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

With his future now uncertain, a drop in performance could be seen from his end if he plays for the NFC East team in the upcoming season. Given the difficulty of their division, the Giants have dug themselves a deep hole, and it will be fascinating to see how they overcome adversity.

