OJ Simpson rants against Jets’ ‘horrible’ weakness as Aaron Rodgers finally admits defeat on 2023 return

Aaron Rodgers' dream of returning to the field before the end of the 2023 NFL season and leading the New York Jets' Super Bowl charge is finally over. The Jets' 30-0 thrashing at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, coupled with results elsewhere in Week 15, eliminated them from playoff contention.

Rodgers was scheduled to be medically cleared to play in the Jets' Week 16 battle against the Washington Commanders. However, former NFL running back OJ Simpson believes the quarterback's return won't make any difference to the team's fortunes. Speaking about the Jets on the Come and Talk 2 Me podcast, Simpson said:

“I like the coach. He coaches a great defense, but they need an offensive line. I don’t care if they’re telling me that [Aaron] Rodgers is coming back, that he’s going to be eligible this coming week. Anybody that’s playing quarterback in the Jets backfield is going to get beat up. He’s going to be running for his life."

He added:

"Even if Rodgers decides to play (which I don’t think he will), he ain’t gonna look too much better than the guys that have been playing. That offensive line is horrible.”

Aaron Rodgers injury update: Jets QB gives up on return dream

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

With a playoff appearance this season no longer a possibility, the Jets only had Aaron Rodgers' potential return to the field to look forward to. However, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Podcast on Tuesday, the veteran quarterback confirmed he won't mark a miraculous return from the Achilles tear he suffered in Week 1.

Rodgers revealed he's still a month away from being medically cleared to play. He added that he would have pushed to play against the Commanders had the Jets remained in the playoff hunt with a win over the Dolphins.

Rodgers also claimed he's eyeing at least two more seasons in the NFL with the Jets. His first season was cut short by the brutal injury he suffered in the team's first offensive drive of the season. The 39-year-old quarterback said that next season won't be his last in the NFL and the Jets' future is bright.

The Jets will take on the Commanders in their final home game of the season in Week 16 before winding up their 2023 campaign with away games against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 and the New England Patriots in Week 18.