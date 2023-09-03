Despite being out of the spotlight of playing, OJ Simpson still loves sharing his thoughts on modern football on X.

Just a few days after praising the Dallas Cowboys for maneuvering for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, he returned to the platform to share his 2023 fantasy football team while inside a bar:

Who are the members of OJ Simpson's fantasy football team?

These were the players Simpson decided on after the fantasy draft:

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy

RB: Saquon Barkley, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson

WR: Garrett Wilson, Deebo Samuel, Quentin Johnston, Odell Beckham Jr.

TE: David Njoku, TJ Hockenson

He ended his message by saying that he expected his three quarterbacks to stay healthy and have big numbers during the season:

"And I think I'm gonna be in good shape!"

A retrospective on OJ Simpson's NFL career

Without a doubt, OJ Simpson is one of the most polarizing figures in the history of sports, and not merely the NFL.

During his prime, he posted statistics and records that were considered impossible at the time - in 1973, he became the first player in league history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in one season. For this, he received the Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the year awards.

Despite Simpson's feats, however, the Buffalo Bills were usually among the least competitive teams in the league. He reached the playoffs only once during his career: 1974. The Bills qualified as the AFC's wildcard, but lost 14-32 at the dominant Pittsburgh Steelers.

Simpson ended his career after two years with the San Francisco 49ers. By the end of his career, he had amassed, in addition to the MVP and OPOY awards, 11,236 rushing yards and 62 rushing touchdowns, five All-Pros, five Pro Bowls, four rushing yardage titles and two rushing touchdown titles.

He then entered the broadcasting realm full-time, becoming an analyst for ABC and NBC, in addition to his already-burgeoning acting career, but that obviously ended in 1994 with his alleged murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, of which he was acquitted.

Speaking to The Athletic's Tim Graham, Simpson said that, in death, he wanted to be remembered more for his football career than his legal troubles:

“I hope it starts out with football. I know they’re going to add the other stuff.”

He is a member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, having been inducted in 1983 and 1985.