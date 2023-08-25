OJ Simpson has been using social media as a platform to discuss various topics going on in the NFL. The former NFL running back shifted gears recently from football talk to sharing his opinions on politics.

More specifically, Simpson talked about the recent Republican debate. He took to Twitter to discuss which of the eight candidates impressed him during the debate held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

"Hey, X world, yours truly. Unfortunately, imma talk about politics right now, about the debate last night. As I said before, I think everybody should be watching all of these debates. Should know who believes that they are capable of being the President of the United States.

"Last night, I was surprised by Nikki Haley. She showed a little fire and for the most part, I agreed with just about everything she said. So I think she won as far as I was concerned."

OJ Simpson concluded:

"But (Vivek) Ramaswamy was a guy I wanted to hear the most from. I honestly think that he will be the President one day. Maybe in '28. I think he needs a little more seasoning. The man is obviously sharp and just a little more seasoning."

Nikki Haley is the former Republican Governor of South Carolina who was the first female Governor from a minority community in history. She would later serve as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

Vivek Ramaswamy is an American businessman who founded the pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences in 2014. His 2021 book titled 'Woke, Inc.' put him on the scene of Republican politics.

OJ Simpson and his thoughts on Donald Trump

One Republican Presidential candidate who was noticeably absent during the debate was Donald Trump. The former President announced that he was seeking another term as President last November.

OJ Simpson, a former Buffalo Bills player, dispensed some legal advice back in June amid federal criminal charges:

"The one thing they all told me and stressed to me - do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case. The Bakers threatened to quit, if I did that. My point is, I don't know. Donald's lawyers are stressing this too. If they're not, they should be fired and he should sue him."

In May, OJ Simpson gave the former President some advice regarding his sexual abuse case:

"How many people could come out of the woodwork 30 years later and claim some celebrity or some rich guy did something to them? But then when I saw that they were gonna let that Access Hollywood tapes, I said, 'Ah, maybe Donald's gonna be in some trouble.'"

OJ Simpson was correct as the 77-year-old was found guilty and asked to pay $5 million to the victim.

In October 1995, Simpson, who had been accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her boyfriend Ronald Goldman, was acquitted. He, however, has remained a controversial figure in public life.

