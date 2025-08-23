“Old habits are hard to break”: NFL fans react as Caleb Williams gets sacked in Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game

Fans reacted as Caleb Williams had a rough start during the Chicago Bears' preseason finale showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. The rookie quarterback is gearing up for his second stint with the Bears under new coach Ben Johnson. After last week's 38-0 victory against the Bills, Williams gets his chance to showcase his mettle against Andy Reid's defensive starters.In the first quarter, the Bears' QB1 made a disappointing play after the snap. Williams found himself in the pocket while searching for a target to make the pass. However, he got sacked for five yards after taking too much time to make a decision.You can check out the clip of Williams' sack below:Fans shared their thoughts on the quarterback's disappointing play, with one tweeting:&quot;Some old habits are hard to break smh.&quot;DoJDojo ױ💎 @dojo4degenzLINK@dalvincookin Some old habits are hard to break smhneil. @chilldude74LINK@dalvincookin But bears fan think ben johnson is gonna magically fix this bust 🤣🤣🤣alex 💫 @gibbsforsixLINK@dalvincookin He could get away with it in college but this the NFLsarahpuls12 @sarahpuls12LINK@dalvincookin There’s a reason the Bears paid Bagent $5 mil a year 👀Ethan @ethanlculverLINK@dalvincookin Very poor spatial awarenessKonnor @MoneyYang15LINK@dalvincookin He’s always looking for the big play it seemsCaleb Williams ended the night completing 11 of 15 passes attempted for 113 yards. In the second quarter, he found Rome Odunze for a three-yard touchdown pass that helped the Bears minimise the deficit to 20-10 heading into halftime.Last season, Williams mustered a 5-12 campaign with the Bears under former coach Matt Eberflus, tallying 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing and was the most sacked QB in the league with 68 sacks. However, fans expect things to change for the quarterback and his team under an offensive guru like Johnson.Colin Cowherd shares thoughts on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson chemistry heading into 2025After last week's impressive 38-0 victory over the Bills, the excitement surrounding Ben Johnson's regime with the Bears has increased. On Monday, Colin Cowherd talked about Caleb Williams and his fit in Ben Johnson's offensive schemes.Cowherd highlighted the pros and cons of the quarterback under Johnson and also made a comparison with Packers legend Brett Favre.&quot;I thought he (Williams) looked decisive,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;I thought he looked sharp. At one point, he dirtied a ball on the screen -- a smart play. He got out that, avoided a negative play. ... So (against the Bills), Caleb Williams actually looked a little bit like Jared Goff.&quot;I think Caleb Williams comp, when I watch him, is a little Brett Favre,&quot; he added. &quot;You've gotta let him be a little bit of a gunslinger. You've gotta to let him be himself. But Brett Favre mostly played on time, played on schedule. ... &quot;So I think this is a marriage stylistically that is not perfect. But I know Caleb. I like Caleb. He's coachable.&quot;The Bears kick off Week 1 against the Vikings on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field at 8:15 p.m. ET.