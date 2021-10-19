"I'd like to punch Aaron Rodgers in his face" - Ex-Bears player livid with Packers QB over taunt

Aaron Rodgers rolled into Soldier Field on Sunday and led the Green Bay Packers to a 24-14 win over the Chicago Bears. But his comments after scoring a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter have been the talk of the town since.

Rodgers told Bears fans in the stands:

"All my f***ing life, I own you."

He continued:

"I still own you! I still own you!"

In his post-match press conference, the Packers quarterback clarified that he made those comments after a fan had given him the "double bird."

Rodgers' comments did not go down well

One player who isn't amused by Rodgers' antics is former Chicago Bears O-lineman Olin Kreutz. Speaking to 670 The Score, six-time Pro-Bowler said:

"I'd like to punch him in his face, to be honest. I'd like to punch him in his face. When you see that, that's your first reaction."

Kreutz added:

"I'd like to tell you exactly how I feel about it, but I can't say too much on the radio about exactly how I feel about Aaron Rodgers doing. That."

To be fair to Rodgers, the Packers have dominated the Bears head-to-head during his time in Green Bay. Rodgers is 22-5 against his team's division rivals. Kreutz did say that Rodgers wasn't wrong in his comments, but he was not thrilled about hearing them. He explained:

"Just because you're right. It doesn't make you right for doing it."

The Packers and Bears played a rather tight contest at Soldier Field, but Rodgers' comments have certainly added some extra spice to the team's next meeting at Lambeau in December. Rodgers' comments will undoubtedly be plastered all over the Bears facility in the weeks leading up to the game.

Rodgers completed 17 of his 23 passes for just 195 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears. For the Bears' rookie quarterback Justin Fields, it was another solid enough performance. He tried to lead his team to a comeback win and it nearly worked, but not quite. Fields finished the day 16/27 for 174 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception.

