Olivia Culpo stepped up in sister Sophia's support after public breakup with Dolphins' Braxton Berrios

Olivia Culpo has never shied away from standing up for her family.

Having made her mark as a model and influencer, Culpo is popular for her show, The Culpo Sisters.

Not every aspect of their lives is shown on TV, but she often tries to give glimpses of her life. This includes Olivia's sister, Sohpia Culpo, and her recent (and public) breakup with NFL star Braxton Berrios.

While Sophia and Berrios ended up speaking about each other on social media, there was constant speculation about the actual timeline of events.

In an interview with E! News, Olivia Culpo spoke openly about Sophia, and she ended up advising the younger Culpo sister.

"I just told her that this will all pass and someday you'll look back on this and be so proud of the strength that you had to get through the hardest moments. And it's funny because now she is in that place and we can look back and think, 'Thank god that happened.'"

Of course, everything isn't as easy as it seems. She admitted the problem with her advice, and how it could be difficult to work out in the moment.

The 31-year-old model also spoke of others' opinions, and support is crucial during such situations:

"I was definitely there for her every step of the way, as you have to be because it's so hard. Especially in the public eye and with so many opinions and social media is so toxic."

Though Sophia seems to have closed out the topic, her breakup and Berrios' potential relationship with TikTok star Alix Earle ended up being discussed for months.

Olivia Culpo has shaded Sophia-Berrios' breakup before

Back in March, Sophia seemed to have accompanied Olivia Culpo and her fiance, Christian McCaffrey on a trip. Also an NFL player, McCaffrey has been dating Olivia for some time now.

However, the 2012 Miss Universe ended up making a suggestive comment about Sophia's then-recent breakup.

"Third wheelin and dealin @sophiaculpo 😬," Olivia wrote as she tagged her sister on IG.

Sophia replied:

"As they say, two is a crowd. 3 is a party."

That being said, Culpo is currently planning her wedding to San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey proposed in a surprise ceremony, making sure to capture every moment for the model. In fact, Olivia admitted that they were planning to keep it a secret for some time longer.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

“We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast,” she wrote on IG Story.“I’m marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé.”

Though there's no date set, the couple is said to get married next year. Readers can stay tuned for regular updates.

