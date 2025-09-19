  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction on Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle’s DWTS debut performance with Val Chmerkovskiy

Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction on Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle’s DWTS debut performance with Val Chmerkovskiy

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 19, 2025 18:03 GMT
Olivia Dunne commented on Alix Earle
Olivia Dunne commented on Alix Earle's debut on "Dancing with the Stars."(Photos vis Getty Images/ Alix Earle's Instagram)

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle made her debut on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" on Tuesday night. The TikTok star and her partner, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy danced a cha-cha to Britney Spears' hit song, "Circus".

Ad

Earle reflected on her experience in a post on Instagram, sharing a video of the dance with her 4.5 million followers on the platform. She also promised a vlog documenting her dancing journey thus far would be posted on YouTube.

"Opening night of DWTS ❤️💃 yt vlog out later today of all the behind the scenes to get here :) #dancingwiththestars #dwts"-Earle wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

One of the comments Earle received on her Instagram post was from former LSU gymnast and influencer, Olivia Dunne. The former gymnast gave her approval of Earle's first dance on the show.

"Yup ate."-Dunne commented.
Olivia Dunne&#039;s comment on Alix Earle&#039;s Instagram post. (Comment via Alix Earle&#039;s Instagram)
Olivia Dunne's comment on Alix Earle's Instagram post. (Comment via Alix Earle's Instagram)

Earle's first dance impressed judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli and she scored a 13 out of 20, landing the couple in the middle of the pack on the scoreboard. The TikTok star will head into Week 2 of the "Dancing with the Stars" competition where the theme is "One hit Wonders."

Ad

Braxton Berrios gave Alix Earle advice ahead of DWTS premiere

Alix Earle reflected on her first live performance after the premiere episode of "Dancing With the Stars" on Tuesday night. After the show, each couple speaks to reporters during media availability, giving their take on the competition.

Earle revealed that she was nervous on her way to the studio and called boyfriend Braxton Berrios. The Houston Texans wide receiver gave her a much needed pep talk that calmed her nerves.

Ad
"I called him on the way [to Dancing with the Stars], just feeling nervous and unsure and uncertain. He assured me that feeling nervous is a privilege, and it's okay to be outside of your comfort zone."-Earle told reporters after the premiere.

Earle also revealed that Braxton Berrios sent her a screenshot after her dance showing that he voted for her. She also noted how supportive he is of her and all of her endeavors.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications