Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction on Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle’s DWTS debut performance with Val Chmerkovskiy

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle made her debut on ABC's &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; on Tuesday night. The TikTok star and her partner, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy danced a cha-cha to Britney Spears' hit song, &quot;Circus&quot;. Earle reflected on her experience in a post on Instagram, sharing a video of the dance with her 4.5 million followers on the platform. She also promised a vlog documenting her dancing journey thus far would be posted on YouTube. &quot;Opening night of DWTS ❤️💃 yt vlog out later today of all the behind the scenes to get here :) #dancingwiththestars #dwts&quot;-Earle wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne of the comments Earle received on her Instagram post was from former LSU gymnast and influencer, Olivia Dunne. The former gymnast gave her approval of Earle's first dance on the show. &quot;Yup ate.&quot;-Dunne commented.Olivia Dunne's comment on Alix Earle's Instagram post. (Comment via Alix Earle's Instagram)Earle's first dance impressed judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli and she scored a 13 out of 20, landing the couple in the middle of the pack on the scoreboard. The TikTok star will head into Week 2 of the &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; competition where the theme is &quot;One hit Wonders.&quot;Braxton Berrios gave Alix Earle advice ahead of DWTS premiereAlix Earle reflected on her first live performance after the premiere episode of &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; on Tuesday night. After the show, each couple speaks to reporters during media availability, giving their take on the competition. Earle revealed that she was nervous on her way to the studio and called boyfriend Braxton Berrios. The Houston Texans wide receiver gave her a much needed pep talk that calmed her nerves. &quot;I called him on the way [to Dancing with the Stars], just feeling nervous and unsure and uncertain. He assured me that feeling nervous is a privilege, and it's okay to be outside of your comfort zone.&quot;-Earle told reporters after the premiere. People @peopleLINKAlix Earle Reveals Assuring Advice Boyfriend Braxton Berrios Gave Her Hours Before Her DWTS Debut (Exclusive)Earle also revealed that Braxton Berrios sent her a screenshot after her dance showing that he voted for her. She also noted how supportive he is of her and all of her endeavors.