Olivia Dunne drops 5-word message for Braxton Berrios' GF, Alix Earle, as TikTok influencer posts BTS from Carl's Jr. photoshoot

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 02, 2025 06:16 GMT
Braxton Berrios
Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne (Image Source: Getty)

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’s girlfriend, Alix Earle, shared behind-the-scenes snaps of her shooting with Paris Hilton on social media. She had collaborated with the pop singer for a Carl’s Jr. burger advertisement last month.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Earle shared a few pictures of herself along with some with Hilton.

"Kay so … that’s hot 🍔 @carlsjr @parishilton" she wrote in the caption:
Olivia Dunne reacted to the post.

"Sprinting to carls jr rn🏃‍♀️"
Olivia Dunne's 5-word message for Alix Earle/@alix_earle

Braxton Berrios’s girlfriend shared a picture of her holding a drink while sitting on a sofa in the first snap of the post. It was followed by her picture with Paris Hilton standing in front of a red car.

Alix Earle wore a red shirt dress for shooting while Hilton donned a shiny silver outfit.

In a social media post on July 14, Paris Hilton shared a few snaps with Earle and shared her experience of working with the TikTok sensation in the caption.

"Two blondes, one drive-thru, zero crumbs left 🍔⭐️👯‍♀️ Always fun with you @Alix_Earle👯‍♀️ Enjoy the @ParivieBeauty , " she wrote.
Hilton has also gifted Parivie Beauty products to Earle.

Braxton Berrios’s girlfriend, Alix Earle, poses with a Miu Miu $2,900 purse

Earlier this week, Braxton Berrios’s girlfriend, Alix Earle, shared a few pictures of her photoshoot in New York. She shared a glimpse of her posing in a Miu Miu white-and-blue striped purse, which is worth around $2,900 on Lyst.com.

"drove my chevyyyyy," she wrote in the caption.
Meanwhile, Berrios has started his practice session with his new team, the Houston Texans. After missing half of last season due to an injury, he signed a deal with a new team.

Last season, the Texans made it to the playoffs but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. They will start the next season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.

