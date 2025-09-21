Omarion Hampton picked the perfect moment for his NFL breakthrough and his girlfriend Lilly Heder couldn't help but beam with pride. When less than two minutes were left in the first half of the Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers’ first-round pick found daylight and barreled into the end zone from three yards out.

The score gave the Bolts an early 10-0 lead at SoFi Stadium. This was Hampton’s first NFL touchdown and the game’s opening trip to the end zone. Heder wasted no time celebrating the milestone. She shared a clip of the TD on Instagram with the caption:

“first of many. So happy and proud of you.”

Omarion Hampton's GF Lilly Heder beams in pride as Chargers RB scores 1st NFL TD vs. Broncos in Week 3 [IG/@lillyheder]

However, Omarion's electric moment came with a dark cloud. Just minutes earlier, veteran running back Najee Harris went down clutching his leg on a routine play. Replays suggested a dreaded Achilles injury. He was carted off for evaluation.

If Harris is sidelined long-term, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers will lean heavily on their rookie star. Hampton, a touchdown machine at UNC last year, showed glimpses that he’s ready to carry the load in Los Angeles.

