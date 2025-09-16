  • home icon
  "Once a cheater always a cheater": NFL fans react as Tom Brady gets banned from team practices over conflict of interest with $375,000,000 Fox job

“Once a cheater always a cheater”: NFL fans react as Tom Brady gets banned from team practices over conflict of interest with $375,000,000 Fox job

By Nishant
Published Sep 16, 2025 18:33 GMT
NFL: SEP 14 Eagles at Chiefs - Source: Getty
NFL: SEP 14 Eagles at Chiefs - Source: Getty

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has found himself in the middle of a controversy surrounding his dual role in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and serves as a Fox Sports panelist.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the league has banned the former Patriots QB from the Raiders' practices.

"NFL announced today that Tom Brady, a minority owner with the Raiders and a broadcaster for Fox, is “prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings.” But he is allowed to sit in the coaches’ booth, per the league," Schefter wrote.
Fans rushed to the comment section to share their reaction to the news.

"Once a cheater always a cheater," one user commented.
"Well that seems fair to me," a fan wrote.
"Really took this long to ban him from other team’s facilities?" One comment read.
More joined in to express their feelings about the decision.

"Why should he be treated diffrent than the others? Because he has more rings?^^" A fan said.
"He’s covering Cowboys at Bears in week 3, then Bears face the Raiders week 4. They should refuse to answer any of his questions," a user posted.
"We all saw how the Raiders played yesterday I don’t think anyone’s worried about them cheating 😭" Another joked.
Tom Brady, who has a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox, has been spotted in the Las Vegas coaching box this season. The three-time NFL MVP already had multiple restrictions, and now he is not allowed to enter the team facility for practices or production meetings.

Pete Carroll shuts down reports of meetings with Tom Brady

After rumors of Tom Brady assisting offensive coordinator Chip Kelly started circulating on the internet, Raiders coach Pete Carroll dismissed those reports, labeling them as "regular talk" only.

"We have conversations. I talk to Tom, Chip talks to Tom regularly," Carroll said. "We have a tremendous asset. And we all get along and respect each other. We just talk about life and football. He has great insight, so we're lucky to have him as an owner."

Brady will be in the booth for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears fixture next week. Caleb Williams' team will take on the Raiders in the following week. This is probably the reason behind the NFL stepping in and banning Brady from the team practices.

Edited by Krutik Jain
