"One 4 for me and one 4 for him": Giants RB Skattebo explains touching reason behind jersey No. 44

The New York Giants reinforced their offense when they secured Cameron Skattebo. The Giants picked him in the fourth round, 105th overall, of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old is famous for sporting a No. 4 shirt, but since the Giants have retired the number in honor of Tuffy Leemans, Cam had to settle for a different one.

The star running back recently explained the heartwarming reason behind selecting his new number.

44 is a family number for the star running back, as it was his brother's number in high school. Cam also wore the two-digit number a few times before. So, according to the draftee, one '4' is for him and the other is for his brother. In a recent interview with famous sports journalist Kay Adams, Skattebo said:

"Obviously I wanted No. 4, but it's retired. My brother wore No. 44 in high school and growing up, and I've worn it a couple time in the past, so it's kind of a family number, a generational thing for me and my family. I wear one 4 for me and one 4 for him."

Which game is the Giants' RB looking forward to the most?

It seems like the New York Giants star has got his schedule and has marked a special matchup he's looking forward to the most. Cam Skattebo cannot wait to face the San Francisco 49ers.

The RB was recently seen wearing 49ers star Christian McCaffrey's jersey. In the same interview mentioned above, Skattebo revealed that the 49ers were his dream team, so he can't wait to square off against them.

"Yeah, that was the childhood dream team. So, you know, that's gonna be the game I mark on the calendar."

Christian McCaffrey has also given the "Young Bull" his flowers.

It will be interesting to see what goes down when the Giants and the 49ers collide in the upcoming NFL season.

