"One of all-time jerks in history of mankind": Dave Portnoy unleashes scathing rant on "race baiter" Ryan Clark for Peter Schrager controversy

Dave Portnoy went off on his FS1 show on Mnday, calling out ESPN’s Ryan Clark. He said Clark is always in the news for picking fights and then apologizing, and also called him a “race baiter.”&quot;Ryan Clark, who’s one of the all-time jerks in the history of mankind. There are a lot of morons who played the game,&quot; Portnoy said, via &quot;Wake Up Barstool.&quot;&quot;There are a lot of bad GMs who played football. There are a lot of bad coaches who played football. Watching football, being around football, being around sports, so I appreciate you, Jay Will, saying you didn’t have to play the game, certainly not to have an opinion, right?&quot;Portnoy reacted to Clark’s recent clash with Peter Schrager. The ex-Steelers safety told Schrager he could not talk about football because he never played in the NFL.Portnoy did not agree, saying plenty of people who played football still make bad decisions. He added that someone doesn’t have to be a player to have a smart opinion.The drama started on ESPN’s &quot;Get Up&quot; on Friday when Clark and Schrager debated on CeeDee Lamb’s performance. Schrager defended Lamb, while Clark and other ex-players said A.J. Brown was more impactful.“That’s the non-player in you,” Clark said.Schrager pushed back.“Don’t belittle me like that,” Scharger said.Clark responded.“Don’t get mad and let me finish,” Clark said.Clark apologized on X, taking responsibility and said that he wants to be a better teammate.It also came after Clark’s hot take that Tom Brady is not a generational talent.Ryan Clark called Josh Allen 'generational' 4 days after rejecting Tom Brady's legacyFour days after his controversial take on Tom Brady, Ryan Clark called Josh Allen a “generational talent.” It came following Allen and the Bufflo Bills' comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.Clark said on Thursday's episode of &quot;First Take&quot; that Brady, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees weren’t generational talents. However, he praised John Elway, Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck as true generational talents.After Allen threw for 394 yards, four touchdowns and led the 15-point comeback in the final minutes, Clark posted on X.“Josh Allen is really Like that!! Generational Talent!” Clark tweeted.Clark's take on Brady was controversial as he is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks ever. He has seven Super Bowls, three MVPs and holds nearly every major QB record.