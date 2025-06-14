"One of the best decisions": Hailee Steinfeld reveals special rule guests had to follow on wedding day with Josh Allen

BAFTA-nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld opened up about her wedding with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The actress shared the details of her wedding in a Beau Society email newsletter on Friday, June 13.

Ad

Although the pair tied the knot last month in Santa Barbara, she opened up about it in an exclusive newsletter for the aforementioned outlet. Hailee Steinfeld revealed that the couple had a "no-phone wedding," and she called it the best decision.

"We had the amazing Jose Villa and his team with us from Thursday through Saturday to capture all the love," Steinfeld said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We had a no-phone wedding — we wanted everyone to come and be present. Looking back, it was one of the best decisions we made. But that meant Jose had his work cut out for him, capturing all the magic for us."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld held wedding festivities for three days, starting on May 29. It was a big celebration attended by their family members and friends.

On the first day, May 29, the couple arranged a family-only dinner. On the next day, guests started arriving at the venue. The couple hosted a pre-wedding party and asked guests to give "little speeches."

"We asked a few of our close friends to give little speeches the night before," Steinfeld said (via PEOPLE). "Collectively, they spoke with the perfect balance of humor and so much love. I was a puddle.

Ad

On the final day — the wedding day — the couple had breakfast in the morning, followed by the wedding ceremony in the afternoon. They also had an "underground after-party" following their big day.

Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld’s wedding photos unveiled

Beau Society has unveiled the beautiful wedding pictures of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld. The ceremony was held in a location with greenery all around.

Ad

Steinfeld wore a floor-length white bridal gown and a matching veil for the day, while her husband, Josh Allen, looked stunning in a "Tom Ford tuxedo." He wore a white shirt, paired with a black blazer, matching pants and a black bow tie.

Ad

In her Beau Society newsletter email on June 13, Hailee Steinfeld opened up about the QB’s outfit for the day.

"Josh looked like the man of every dream I’ve ever had in his custom Tom Ford tuxedo with a pleated shirt that I looooved and black cufflinks and buttons. RIP me," Steinfeld said.

Their love story began in 2023, and after almost two years, they walked down the aisle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.