“One of the big surprises of the draft” - Rob Rang proposes Steelers as potential landing spot for Tyler Shough

One of the more under-discussed quarterback prospects is Tyler Shough. He has been in college football since 2018 as a backup and finally got his first chance to be a starter last year with the Louisville Cardinals. He originally was with the Oregon Ducks from 2018-2020 before transferring to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and spent from 2021-23 with the program before transferring to the Louisville Cardinals.

While on the "NFL on FOX Podcast" with Dave Helman, FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang discussed how one of the biggest surprises in the 2025 draft could be Tyler Shough being selected before some prominent names at the quarterback position.

"You know, everybody's talking about Jaxson Dart, I understand that, but Tyler Shough, you watch him on tape, he was spectacular at the Senior Bowl, and you watch him on tape, you gotta, of course, take into account his durability, issues, his age and all those things. But if you are a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers that are looking for immediate help at the quarterback position. I think you can make an argument that maybe that Pittsburgh Steelers might pull up one of the big surprises of the draft and take a guy like a Tyler Shough, even if Shedeur Sanders is available, that, to me, would be one of the surprising moves that could actually happen.”

Below is the full "NFL on FOX Podcast" and they begin to talk about this idea at the 34-minute mark of the show.

Tyler Shough was the starting quarterback for the Louisville Cardinals last season after transferring to the program. He played in all 12 games and completed 244-of-389 (62.7%) of his passes for 3,195 yards with 23 passing touchdowns to six interceptions.

Tyler Shough Metting with the Cleveland Browns

Tyler Shough is scheduled to be meeting with the Cleveland Browns, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and this is following the quarterback speaking with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is very unlikely that Shough would be the starting quarterback but after the Browns traded for Kenny Pickett earlier this offseason and Deshaun Watson suffering a torn Achilles towards the end of last season, the team needs some quarterbacks.

It will be interesting to see where Tyler Shough will wind up being selected in this year's draft as a lot of teams need backup quarterbacks.

