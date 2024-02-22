Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is under fire from fans after he revealed that he lost 40 lbs from drug usage.

Manziel, a star quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies, was drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns. However, he struggled in the NFL and was out of the league after just two years.

After being released by the Browns, Manziel revealed that he lost a lot of pounds after he was on a strict diet of cocaine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“I was 210 opounds when I left Cleveland, I was 170 pounds sitting in Vegas that August, that September, that October. ... How do you lose 40 pounds? You’re on a strict diet of blow.”

Following Manziel's comments, fans blasted him for ruining his career, as he was someone who was looked up to.

Expand Tweet

"Literally one of the biggest losers in sports history. No idea why he continues to be idolized."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It’s actually the “not eating” that loses the weight. The coke assists in not eating."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I’m glad Johnny is better but can we get some other/better stories and content out of him? We get it, you partied HARD."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Guy keeps getting his 15 minutes. How many times we gotta hear his story?"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Guys family is worth like 50 million to ... Cocaine and oil in his veins."

Many fans are annoyed that Johnny Manziel is still being interviewed to tell the same stories despite him not having success as a pro.

Johnny Manziel's failed NFL career

Johnny Manziel was drafted with the 22nd overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Manziel started two games, playing in five in his rookie season, throwing for 175 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. The next season, he started six games, going 2-4, throwing for 1,500 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

He was released after the season, as he said that he was in a poor mental spot in Cleveland:

Expand Tweet

"I remember, this is how bad off I was when I was in Cleveland," Manziel said.

"LeBron would text me every week to come over and watch a game or play poker with the boys, or just try to be there. I was so depressed for the first time in my life that even the biggest role model and inspiration in my life couldn't get me out of bed to come and hang out with him."

Manziel ended up signing in the CFL but also struggled and was released from his contract.