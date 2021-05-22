Tim Tebow's Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys and t-shirts become top-five bestsellers in a day

A day after signing his one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tim Tebow holds the top two spots in jersey sales on NFLShop.com.

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't wait long to put Tim Tebow's number 85 jersey on sale to their fans. Men's and women's jerseys with Tebow on the back have been flying off the shelves.

Tim Tebow's men's and women's black Jaguars jerseys were listed at $119.99 and hold the top two spots in sales. Men's and women's t-shirts bearing Tebow's name on the back were listed at $34.99 and hold the third and fourth spots in sales.

Tebow's youth-sized jerseys, also listed at $34.99, are currently the fifth best-selling item on NFLShop.com.

Tim Tebow hasn't even made the Jacksonville Jaguars roster yet, but still holds the top five spots in sales. The Jaguars know the marketing potential that comes with Tim Tebow and the results are already evident.

Has Tim Tebow held the top spot in jersey sales before?

During his rookie season in 2010, Tim Tebow sprinted past every NFL quarterback and landed the number one selling jersey. Tebow held this ranking from April 1st through June 30th. Tebow wasn't even the Broncos' starting quarterback but still managed to claim the number one spot in jersey sales.

At https://t.co/jHuhn4vMsP today, the top five selling items are all....Tim Tebow items. pic.twitter.com/k2wdJvX5lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2021

Much like back then, Tim Tebow hasn't even made the Jacksonville Jaguars roster and yet he finds himself back on top of jersey sales. Tebow's teammate and the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence, checked in at number 12 in jersey sales.

NFLShop.com currently only has the Jacksonville Jaguars' black alternate game jersey with Tebow on the back. They'll make the other variants of the team's jersey with Tebow's name available once he makes the final roster. Tebow had a great shot at making the final roster for the Jaguars before the jersey sales but now he's almost a lock to make it.

Tim Tebow is signing a one-year, $920K deal with the Jaguars, per @RapSheet



The deal has no guaranteed money pic.twitter.com/fQdlVHDU5d — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 21, 2021

Tebow's massive fanbase has already powered the Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys to the top and once he makes the roster, ticket sales will most likely spike as well. It's only a matter of time until Tim Tebow's face is plastered all over the city of Jacksonville.

Trevor Lawrence may be the future of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but for now, he's not the main attraction in town.