Tim Tebow contract: How much did the Jacksonville Jaguars star sign for?

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed Tim Tebow to a one-year contract yesterday. The amount that the Jaguars signed Tebow for is yet to be revealed.

Tim Tebow began practicing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday but wasn't wearing his famous number 15 jersey. Instead, Tebow was seen donning 85, a number synonymous with tight ends.

If Tim Tebow plays in 2021, he will join a short list of players who have missed 9+ seasons between two appearances in the NFL. Tebow will join Doug Flutie, David Diaz-Infante and Tony Adams in achieving the feat.

There's a huge possibility that Tim Tebow will be seen in action during the 2021 NFL season because the fanfare surrounding the 33-year-old is simply too big not to cash in on.

The deal between Tim Tebow and the Jaguars seems more like a ploy to sell tickets and merchandise than the team actually believing that he can make an impact as a tight end.

Why does the Tim Tebow deal feel more like a business deal to sell tickets rather than an NFL contract?

Tim Tebow may have signed his one-year contract on Thursday but he hasn't earned a roster spot just yet. Some analysts believe that it will not take much for Tim Tebow to make the final roster because he will sell tickets. Everything that the Jaguars have done up to this point makes those arguments sound true.

The Jaguars have already made Tim Tebow's number 85 jersey available for fans to purchase. Why make his jersey available if he hasn't earned a spot on the roster? The Jaguars have already started to cash in on the hype around Tebow's potential return to the NFL.

Since his time with the Florida Gators, Tebow has had a big fan following in the state. His supporters backed him during his stint in the NFL and also rooted for him when he tried to make it in Major League Baseball. They will definitely cheer him on as he tries to make an unlikely return to the NFL with a team from his home state.

What Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow accomplished during their time together with the Florida Gators is the stuff of legends. There are just too many connections between Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer and the state of Florida for this deal to be just about football.

Expect Tim Tebow's jersey to be among the top sellers before the start of the 2021 NFL season.