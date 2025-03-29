"One of the most underrated": Bills fans buzz as Christian Benford signs $76,000,000 contract extension

The Buffalo Bills have retained one of the key pieces of their defensive unit in cornerback Christian Benfort.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Saturday, Benfort signed a four-year contract extension worth $76 million.

Fans took to X to offer their reactions to the news of Benford's contract extension. Bills Mafia seems pretty excited to have Benford stick around for the next few years.

"One of the most underrated players in football. Was a top five corner in football last season by almost every metric. Love to see it," a fan said.

"CB is our CB for the future," one fan declared.

"The Bills have put a priority of locking up their own this offseason," another fan noted.

More reactions poured in about the Christian Benford deal, with one fan crediting GM Brandon Beane.

"Brandon Beane is getting these deals done below PFF projections and before the inevitable value goes up. Can’t get em all right, but it seems pretty good so far," another fan said.

"Huge deal for the 6th rounder out of Villanova!" a fan wrote.

"So funny seeing all the casuals calling it an overpay lol" another fan wrote.

Christian Benford played 15 games last season and managed to record 64 combined tackles. He added three tackles for a loss, one sack, and a fumble recovery to his stat sheet. He tied career highs in both passes defended and interceptions, with 10 and two, respectively.

The Villanova product was drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has been an absolute steal for the position he was selected at.

Buffalo Bills continue to lock up key players to long-term deals

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

The Benford extension is just one of several that Buffalo has secured to maintain the core of their team. Earlier this offseason, the Bills locked up franchise quarterback Josh Allen to a massive five-year contract extension worth $330 million, with $250 million guaranteed.

Back in February, the Bills also extended receiver Khalil Shakir with a four-year contract extension worth $60.2 million, with $32 million of that being guaranteed. Shakir is now locked up with Buffalo through the 2029 season.

Benford's fellow defenders, Terrel Bernard and Greg Rousseau, also signed contract extensions with the Bills. In early March, Bernard signed a four-year $50 million contract extension, keeping the linebacker in Buffalo for the foreseeable future. Edge defender Rousseau also cashed in on his own extension, inking a four-year $80 million contract extension that will see the defensive lineman earn $54 million guaranteed.

General manager, Brandon Beane, has been very busy this offseason. It will be interesting to see what else he has up his sleeve ahead of the 2025 season.

