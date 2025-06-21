"One of worst mistakes in franchise HISTORY" - NFL fans react as Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud play catch at Fanatics Fest

As the offseason is in full swing, top names in the NFL are enjoying their downtime before the 2025 campaign kicks off. Recently, Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud and Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young took over the Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in New York.

Young and Stroud, the #1 and #2 picks of the 2023 NFL draft, respectively, joined many current and former football stars for the event.

Stroud and Young joined Chicago Bears' QB Caleb Williams and NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning for a panel where they discussed all the hard work it takes to win the Super Bowl and enter the Hall of Fame. However, before the panel, both Stroud and Young were seen playing catch with a football.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out the video below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

However, this video drew a mixed reaction from the football fans. While some fans supported Stroud and hated on Young, others did the opposite.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

"CJs commitment to Make-a-Wish is outstanding. Love to see it," wrote a fan, taking a shot at Young.

"Not Bryce’s first time helping a starter warm up," tweeted this fan while throwing shade at Stroud.

Other fans respected both the QBs' abilities on the field and their mutual respect off it:

"2 future faces of the NFL!" stated this fan.

"I think Bryce Young fans and CJ Stroud fans should call it a truce. These two are homies. They'd probably want their fan bases not to fight over them," wrote this fan.

"Two young goats," tweeted this fan.

NFL legends Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski also attended the Fanatics Fest this year

The NFL was fully celebrated during the Fanatics Fest in New York this year. While young stars like C.J Stroud, Bryce Young and Caleb Williams attended the event with Eli and Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, widely regarded as the NFL GOAT, along with his long-time teammate Rob Gronkowski, was also at the event.

The two former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers stars had a lot of fun at the Fest. While Brady failed to identify Gronk in a fun game, the two veterans later broke a Lombardi Trophy while playing catch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.