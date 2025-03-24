“One of the worst quarterbacks I've ever seen” - Cowboys fans make their feeling known about Trey Lance

Trey Lance was one of the best quarterbacks and prospects coming into the 2021 NFL Draft. Less than five years later, he remains unsigned in a very thin quarterback free agency and draft next month.

Ad

Lance, a former first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, has only five career NFL starts, and just 17 college starts. After two seasons with the 49ers and losing his job to Brock Purdy, the 49ers traded Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 for a fourth-round pick.

In the last two seasons, Lance appeared in just four games, starting one, and completing 25-of-41 passes for 266 yards and an interception.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A Cowboys Reddit page recently posted that Lance is still a free agent and asked fans if they'd think the Cowboys would bring him back as a backup. The comments were all in favor of the team not moving on from Lance with many pointing out how bad Lance is.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's how fans reacted:

Comment byu/666happyfuntime from discussion incowboys Expand Post

Ad

"lol ….nobody wants this bust . With all the vets being signed as I haven’t heard his name once in the press. Trey is better off going to the UFL or Canada to get a career reset . If he is signs it’ll be a league minimum," a fan said.

"See if you can guess why he is still availabe. I read within the last month that around the league he is considered a high end 3rd string QB," a fan replied.

Ad

"He has proved over and over he’s not an NFL QB. Maybe he could resurrect his career in a different league as a TEMU Michael Vick or something because he is a gifted athlete. But everyone should have seen his inability to attack a vanilla defense in his first preseason game with us. It was so cringe to watch," a fan said.

Ad

The majority of fans weren't in support of the Cowboys bringing back Lance. Fans pointed out they've seen 'enough' of Lance while pointing out there's a reason he's still a free agent in a weak free agent and QB draft class.

Here's how more fans reacted:

Comment byu/666happyfuntime from discussion incowboys Expand Post

Ad

"We've seen what he is at this point. Time to move on," a fan replied.

"Pass. Get a college quarterback with 30+ starts under his belt," a fan said.

"There’s a reason he’s still available," a fan replied.

Could Trey Lance's NFL career be over?

Trey Lance during Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Could Trey Lance's NFL career be over?

Ad

The FCS product out of NDSU was viewed as a project coming from a smaller school possessing a lot of talent. Lance never got the opportunity to showcase his skills as he served as a backup in San Fran, got injured in his second season, and got his job taken by Brock Purdy.

Being with the Dallas Cowboys the last two seasons, Lance played minimally, but even owner Jerry Jones never voiced the most support or confidence in him.

Ad

With Trey Lance remaining a free agent, teams view him as a potential third-string option. At this point, teams could be looking to younger prospects as backups.

Do you think Trey Lance's NFL career is over?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.