Only female scout in NBA history pressures Jerry Jones to fix Dallas Cowboys quickly as drama cacophony continues

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys embark on the 2024 offseason with several procrastinated salary cap struggles in need of addressing. However, the biggest overarching issue is the team's inability to last more than two weeks in January.

Speaking on Friday's edition of "Good Morning Football," the only female scout in NBA history, Bonnie-Jill Laflin, pressured the Cowboys to get their issues resolved in short order.

"There's something with Dak. I think he is the guy. ... I don't know if we have to have a different approach, different play calling, I don't know what it is. ... Is it a coaching decision because they don't really set him up to succeed," Laflin said.

"But something needs to change and it needs to happen quickly as the fans are getting upset." [00:25:01:25]

Jerry Jones' To-Do list becomes a To-Do scroll as new league year begins

The comments come as the Cowboys contend with half a dozen issues plaguing the roster.

The top three issues are Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons' contract negotiations. All three of the stars are entering the final stretch of their deals, placing pressure on Jerry Jones to take care of business this offseason.

On top of those issues, analysts have called for Micah Parsons to become a larger leader for the team in the wake of the team's Wild Card defeat at the hands of Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers.

In addition, defensive player Demarcus Lawrence is taking flak for reasoning exhaustion for the team's failure against the Packers.

On top of everything, analysts have declared a culture problem for Mike McCarthy's team following the loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Put simply, Jerry Jones has a stack of duties as high as AT&T stadium to contend with, not even taking into account the other yearly commitments. Free agency gets underway next week and while the general manager contends with dealing with his current roster, he needs to find a way to improve his team with the pieces hitting the market now.

All of this, of course, comes as NFL Draft looms at the end of April. All of a sudden, the team finds itself juggling different responsibilities and a short window to deal with each. If nothing else, 81-year-old Jerry Jones has a fuller plate than most men his age.

