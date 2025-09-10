"Only Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson can make this throw": Ryan Fitzpatrick makes feelings known on Caleb Williams' misfire vs Vikings

  • home icon
By Garima
Modified Sep 10, 2025 19:56 GMT
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams started strong in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, completing his first few passes and scoring a touchdown. However, after that, things began unravelling. Although he began the game 11-of-13, he finished just 21-of-35, completing 60% of his passes.

Late in the game, during a crucial fourth-and-short, Williams missed what was perceived as an easy throw to wide-open receiver DJ Moore on an open route, overthrowing him and turning the ball over on downs. He also missed several throws even when he had a clear pocket.

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick reacted to the play on X, writing:

“Lots of hate being spewed about this play but I think Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson might be the only 2 QBs in the league that make this throw. DJ Moore is supposed to run a corner route and while Caleb starts his throwing motion DJ inexplicably changes his route and throws his hand up … almost impossible to adjust to.
"Let’s just say if this happened to me it would look like I was having a seizure trying to adjust mid throw.”
How did Caleb Williams play in the game against the Vikings?

On the first drive, Caleb Williams completed all six passes for 51 yards, and scored his first rushing touchdown of the year with a 9-yard run. Through the first quarter, Williams was very accurate, completing nine of his passes and running well behind the offensive line.

By halftime, Williams had completed 13 of 16 passes for 112 yards and added 32 rushing yards and a touchdown. He wasn’t sacked in the first half, a big improvement after leading the league in sacks last year.

However, in the second half, Williams and the Bears’ offense had a hard time. Chicago went three-and-out right after halftime, with Williams missing three consecutive passes. Later, he was sacked for the first time and had trouble moving the offense consistently as the Vikings’ defense tightened up.

Williams connected on some important plays, including a 22-yard pass to DJ Moore and a touchdown throw to Rome Odunze late in the game. But he also overthrew the pass to Moore.

The Bears fell behind late in the fourth quarter as the Vikings won 27-24.

Also Read: "Caleb Williams is more symptom than problem": NFL analyst delivers harsh truth on Bears QB's struggles in downtrodden Bears culture

