OnlyF*ns model weighs in on $160,000,000 Cowboys star Dak Prescott’s turnover debate

Dak Prescott is a quarterback who has found himself in the crosshairs of many Cowboys fans and NFL fans in general. There have many fans on both sides, debating the type of player Prescott is.

A fan chimed in on a question that asked whether Prescott or Kirk Cousins was the better signal-caller. He leaned toward Prescott but added both are turnover prone.

Sara Blake Cheek, an OnlyF*ns model, responded to the fan's comment:

Sara Blake Cheek on Prescott's play

Despite his turnover proneness, Prescott has been able to lead Dallas to the playoffs in four of his seven seasons as the team's starter. He is in the midst of a four-year, $160 million extension that he signed in 2021

Dak Prescott has been unable to lead the Dallas Cowboys past the Divisional Round, as was the case against the San Francisco 49ers last season. He threw two interceptions in the 19-12 loss.

In six playoff starts, Prescott has 1,559 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. The interceptions are an issue but the two-time Pro Bowler has struggled with fumbles.

His 52 fumbles are within the top 10 of the most since 2016, Prescott's first year in the NFL. He has led the league twice in the category, with 12 in the 2018 season and 14 in the 2021 season.

How many interceptions did Dak Prescott have last year?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Last season saw Prescott tied with Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills for the league lead in interceptions with 15. It was the most thrown in a single season in his career and his fourth double-digit season in interceptions.

This offseason, he spoke to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram about his 15 interceptions from last season, vowing to lessen that number this upcoming season:

“I know who I am, and you can go back and take away half of those off drops. I’m not saying it’s on the receiver, but if you cut that in half then we start talking about those, nobody is talking about it. ... Some of it is the offense and them understanding exactly where we are.

"Mike does an amazing job with those guys. They know where to be, why to be, when they’re getting looked at. That’s going to be a big jump. I won’t have 10 interceptions this year.”

We'll see if the 2016 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year can live up to his word as the Cowboys look for playoff success in 2023.