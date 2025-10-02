  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cleveland Browns
  • "Ooooh this a diss forsure ": NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel seemingly takes shots at Shedeur Sanders after becoming starter

"Ooooh this a diss forsure ": NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel seemingly takes shots at Shedeur Sanders after becoming starter

By Sanu Abraham
Published Oct 02, 2025 17:52 GMT
Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Dillon Gabriel’s first week as Cleveland’s starting quarterback has already stirred conversation, and not just about football. The rookie leaned on a vivid metaphor while discussing his preparation.

Ad

Meeting with reporters, Gabriel likened his readiness to a firefighter awaiting the call to spring into action. A moment, he explained, that requires total commitment whenever it arrives.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans speculated it doubled as a jab at fellow first-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders, who remains buried on the depth chart.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

X lit up with reactions to Gabriel's words.

"ooooh this a diss forsure," one fan said.
Ad
"Still sneak dissing huh?" another fan said.
"That's a fire analogy! I'm keeping it," a fan said.

More reactions came in.

"It will be crazy if Gabriel actually turns out to be the answer at quarterback because I feel like no fans are giving him a chance at all. Shit, we have to get lucky sometime. We are overdue," one fan said.
Ad
"I think DG will surprise some people," another fan said.
"This whole team is just weird idk anymore," a fan said.

Gabriel will make his NFL debut on Sunday in London against Minnesota after coach Kevin Stefanski turned away from Joe Flacco. Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, has yet to move past the No. 3 role despite the veteran’s struggles.

The Cleveland Browns seek progress with Dillon Gabriel

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

The coaching staff made clear on Wednesday that Joe Flacco will remain Dillon Gabriel’s understudy despite his rough start to the season.

Ad

Flacco’s production has been among the worst in the league, with interceptions outweighing touchdowns and efficiency metrics at the bottom of the NFL. The offense has failed to clear 17 points in a single outing, part of the reason the team is 1-3.

Gabriel showed mobility and composure in preseason play. That will prove critical behind a patchwork offensive line, which has already seen four different starting groups.

His college résumé suggests he’s comfortable on big stages. He has nearly 19,000 passing yards, more than 150 touchdowns through the air, and recognition as a Heisman finalist during his final season at Oregon. The Browns are hoping that experience translates immediately.

Stefanski downplayed controversy in his statement, noting that Flacco’s leadership remains valuable while praising Dillon Gabriel’s approach since arriving in Cleveland. With Sunday’s kickoff in London, Gabriel will not only become the 41st starting quarterback for the franchise since 1999 but also the first to debut in an NFL game overseas.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications