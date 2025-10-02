"Ooooh this a diss forsure ": NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel seemingly takes shots at Shedeur Sanders after becoming starter

Dillon Gabriel’s first week as Cleveland’s starting quarterback has already stirred conversation, and not just about football. The rookie leaned on a vivid metaphor while discussing his preparation.Meeting with reporters, Gabriel likened his readiness to a firefighter awaiting the call to spring into action. A moment, he explained, that requires total commitment whenever it arrives.Fans speculated it doubled as a jab at fellow first-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders, who remains buried on the depth chart.X lit up with reactions to Gabriel's words.&quot;ooooh this a diss forsure,&quot; one fan said.ACE @BettorDays_LINK@Browns ooooh this a diss forsure 😂😂&quot;Still sneak dissing huh?&quot; another fan said.&quot;That's a fire analogy! I'm keeping it,&quot; a fan said.More reactions came in.&quot;It will be crazy if Gabriel actually turns out to be the answer at quarterback because I feel like no fans are giving him a chance at all. Shit, we have to get lucky sometime. We are overdue,&quot; one fan said.&quot;I think DG will surprise some people,&quot; another fan said.&quot;This whole team is just weird idk anymore,&quot; a fan said.Gabriel will make his NFL debut on Sunday in London against Minnesota after coach Kevin Stefanski turned away from Joe Flacco. Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, has yet to move past the No. 3 role despite the veteran’s struggles.The Cleveland Browns seek progress with Dillon GabrielNFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: ImagnThe coaching staff made clear on Wednesday that Joe Flacco will remain Dillon Gabriel’s understudy despite his rough start to the season.Flacco’s production has been among the worst in the league, with interceptions outweighing touchdowns and efficiency metrics at the bottom of the NFL. The offense has failed to clear 17 points in a single outing, part of the reason the team is 1-3.Gabriel showed mobility and composure in preseason play. That will prove critical behind a patchwork offensive line, which has already seen four different starting groups.His college résumé suggests he’s comfortable on big stages. He has nearly 19,000 passing yards, more than 150 touchdowns through the air, and recognition as a Heisman finalist during his final season at Oregon. The Browns are hoping that experience translates immediately.Stefanski downplayed controversy in his statement, noting that Flacco’s leadership remains valuable while praising Dillon Gabriel’s approach since arriving in Cleveland. With Sunday’s kickoff in London, Gabriel will not only become the 41st starting quarterback for the franchise since 1999 but also the first to debut in an NFL game overseas.