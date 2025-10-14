"Organizational malpractice," "It's over": Calls mount for Sean McDermott's firing from fans after Bills' upset loss to Falcons

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott has come under scrutiny after his team suffered a 24-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 on Monday night. It was Buffalo's second straight loss, after racing to a 4-0 record in the opening weeks of the season.

After Buffalo's loss to Atlanta, many fans on social media slammed McDermott, with some also calling for the Bills to fire the coach.

"This is when it all changed. Josh Allen has not had the same fire in his eyes since this game. I don’t blame him. He has no trust in Sean Mcdermott or Brandon Beane to surround him with adequate talent. It’s over," one tweeted.

"These are the guys they really looked at in the offseason and thought they were good. This is flat out organizational malpractice between Beane and McDermott. This is absolutely pathetic. And the worst part is that there’s no accountability coming for anybody for this," another added.

"McDermott absolutely has to go I’ve never in my life been more serious about the topic. Year in year out the defense F*CKING SUCKS He is a DEFENSIVE MINDED HEAD COACH. WE ARE ACTIVELY WASTING AWAY A GENERATIONAL QB’S CAREER," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Don’t just fire Sean McDermott, send Beane with him. Undisciplined garbage, crap schemes, crap drafting, all been covered up by Josh Allen. It’s finally coming apart," one wrote.

"Sean McDermott, please f*ck off and never come back. You are failing the best QB this organization has ever had because of your incompetence to prepare your team and defense to be the dominating force they should be. Embarrassing doesn’t even cover it," another added.

"BillsMafia I hate to say this. But it's the truth that I've defended him long enough. Sean McDermott needs to go. His defense is lackadaisical, he's blown us two AFC championship games, We Can't Stop anybody in the National Football League we look like a high school team," a user tweeted.

The Bills hired McDermott in 2017. He has led Buffalo to five AFC East titles in the past five seasons.

However, many are questioning whether McDermott is the right man to end the Bills' Super Bowl drought.

NFL insider John Frascella tweeted on Monday night about the Bills potentially wasting Allen's prime years.

Sean McDermott's Bills will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season

NFL: Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott - Source: Imagn

The Bills have a BYE in Week 7. In that time, McDermott will want to reflect on the two losses in the past two games and aim to improve some of his team's shortcomings.

The Bills will return to action in Week 8 whey they get back on the road to face the Carolina Panthers.

