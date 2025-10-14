"There's no fire behind his eyes, he’s checked out": NFL fans raise questions on Josh Allen after Bills QB's struggles vs. Falcons

Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills suffered a 24-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. Allen went 15 of 26 for 180 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, struggling for most of the game.

Since the Bills have now lost two games on the trot after a solid start to the season, fans on social media raised some concerns around Allen.

"I hope Josh goes home and gets f*cking angry because I have NEVER blamed a loss on him until tonight. Dude’s fire is out. I dunno if there’s something going on in his personal life but he is not in the game at all. There is no fire behind his eyes, he’s checked out," one tweeted.

"Allen has been bad for 4 straight weeks btw," another added.

"The real mvp race will be between baker and mahomes miss me with the allen s*it," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Stop sneaking Allen in convos he ain’t in lol," one wrote.

"No one wants to hear it, but Josh Allen has been a significant contributing factor in the Bills’ struggles in recent weeks. Too many turnovers," a fan commented.

"You can’t seriously watch this sport and actually believe Josh Allen is the best QB in the world," a user tweeted.

Allen won the MVP award last season. He has also led the Bills to five straight AFC East titles since 2020.

While some are questioning Allen's performances in clutch situations, others believe that the Bills are not making the most of the QB.

On Monday night, NFL insider John Frascella tweeted about the Bills wasting Allen's prime years.

Josh Allen's Bills have a BYE in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Getty

The Bills will have a BYE in Week 7. Buffalo will want to make the most of the rest week to recover and reflect on what has gone wrong in the past two games.

The Bills will return to action in Week 8, when they travel to face the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 26.

Allen will be key for the Bills to get back on track after a disappointing couple of losses.

