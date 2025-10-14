  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "There's no fire behind his eyes, he’s checked out": NFL fans raise questions on Josh Allen after Bills QB's struggles vs. Falcons

"There's no fire behind his eyes, he’s checked out": NFL fans raise questions on Josh Allen after Bills QB's struggles vs. Falcons

By Arnold
Modified Oct 14, 2025 12:06 GMT
NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons - Source: Getty
NFL fans raise questions on Josh Allen after Bills QB's struggles vs. Falcons - Source: Getty

Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills suffered a 24-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. Allen went 15 of 26 for 180 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, struggling for most of the game.

Ad

Since the Bills have now lost two games on the trot after a solid start to the season, fans on social media raised some concerns around Allen.

"I hope Josh goes home and gets f*cking angry because I have NEVER blamed a loss on him until tonight. Dude’s fire is out. I dunno if there’s something going on in his personal life but he is not in the game at all. There is no fire behind his eyes, he’s checked out," one tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Allen has been bad for 4 straight weeks btw," another added.
"The real mvp race will be between baker and mahomes miss me with the allen s*it," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Stop sneaking Allen in convos he ain’t in lol," one wrote.
"No one wants to hear it, but Josh Allen has been a significant contributing factor in the Bills’ struggles in recent weeks. Too many turnovers," a fan commented.
Ad
"You can’t seriously watch this sport and actually believe Josh Allen is the best QB in the world," a user tweeted.

Allen won the MVP award last season. He has also led the Bills to five straight AFC East titles since 2020.

While some are questioning Allen's performances in clutch situations, others believe that the Bills are not making the most of the QB.

Ad

On Monday night, NFL insider John Frascella tweeted about the Bills wasting Allen's prime years.

Josh Allen's Bills have a BYE in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Getty
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Getty

The Bills will have a BYE in Week 7. Buffalo will want to make the most of the rest week to recover and reflect on what has gone wrong in the past two games.

Ad

The Bills will return to action in Week 8, when they travel to face the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 26.

Allen will be key for the Bills to get back on track after a disappointing couple of losses.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications