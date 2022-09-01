"Do what you got to do" - Cowboys star Orlando Scandrick wouldn't care if Tom Brady took 11-day break from NFL

Tom Brady went missing for nearly two weeks and didn’t give anyone a straight answer regarding his whereabouts. This hasn't gone down well with a lot of analysts and fans around the league.

However, one former NFL player said that he wouldn't care if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took a hiatus from the NFL. Former Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Orlando Scandrick said Brady’s brief hiatus was not really an issue.

Here's what he said:

"I think it's fine. I think you've got to weigh the reward and the risk. I think Tom Brady's a very, very proven person in this league, and if anybody is going to get the benefit of the doubt, it's going to be him and I would have given it to him."

The former NFL cornerback added that he would've told the Buccaneers quarterback:

"Do what you got to do."

During his 11-year NFL career, Scandrick played against Brady on multiple occasions. Scandrick played the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Cowboys. During his time with the Cowboys, he had 11.5 sacks, eight interceptions, 63 passes defended, and 406 tackles in 125 games.

After playing the 2018 season for the Kansas City Chiefs, Scandrick played his final season in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in just three games for Philadelphia in the 2019 season, recording two forced fumbles, two sacks, and an interception.

Tom Brady explains his 11 day absence... sort of

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback initially left Buccaneers training camp back on August 11th. Head coach Todd Bowles stated that the 15-time Pro Bowler was out dealing with some 'personal things.'

11 days later, the quarterback returned to team practice and said that he needed a break. In a rather somber appearance, Brady told reporters:

"I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on."

Fans created several theories for Brady's hiatus. They ranged from being a contestant on the Fox hit show The Masked Singer to getting plastic surgery.

Whatever the reason, Tampa Bay are glad the three-time NFL MVP is back and he enters his third season with the franchise. It's fairly safe to say that Tom Brady will be ready for his 23rd NFL season.

