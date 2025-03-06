Osa Odighizuwa makes feelings known on Cowboys potentially drafting Ashton Jeanty

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa believes the Dallas Cowboys could select Ashton Jeanty in the first round. Jeanty is the top running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dallas' run game had some issues last season and Odighizuwa believes Jeanty would make their roster that much better.

"That would be awesome," Odighizuwa said.

The Cowboys used Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield last season. Dallas does have multiple needs to fill, so using a first-round pick on a running back would be a bit surprising.

At Boise State last season, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries and was the Heisman finalist.

Meanwhile, Odighizuwa signed a four-year $80 million extension with the Cowboys. He was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, and recorded 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble last season.

Ashton Jeanty set for Top 30 visit with Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty will meet with the Cowboys on a top 30 visit ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dallas has been heavily linked to Jeanty at 12th overall, and the running back also says that playing for the Cowboys would be surreal.

"I think it would be dope, a lot of great people there, a lot of talented players," Jeanty said. "Potentially to be a part of that, I think that would be a great opportunity."

"It would be special, growing up in Frisco, spending a lot of time out there, I think it would be cool to have the star on my helmet again," Jeanty said. "Playing for Lone Star, I had a star on my helmet as well, so it would be a dope moment if that were to happen."

Jeanty's top 30 visit does add fuel to the fire that Jerry Jones will be selecting the running back 12th overall.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

