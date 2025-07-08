“Our daughter is here”: Tim Tebow and wife Demi share first photo of baby girl

Congratulations are in order as Tim Tebow welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Demi-Leigh, on Sunday. The couple broke the news by sharing a joint post on Instagram on Monday.

They posted several black-and-white pictures, along with a heartfelt caption penned by Demi-Leigh, in which she thanked the medical staff and expressed gratitude to family members and friends.

"🎀7/6/2025🎀 Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life. We’re so grateful to the whole medical team that assisted us in the best way possible during my labor and delivery. From our doctor to our nurses and all the hospital staff — we are so grateful and thankful for you," Demi-Leigh captioned the post.

"To my sweet friend @hannahjanoe thank you for capturing one of the most special moments of our lives so perfectly. Thank you to everyone who’s been praying with us over her arrival. We are so incredibly thankful for all of the love and support we’ve felt."

In the first photo, Tim Tebow's wife posed with the newborn baby, who wore a bow, and had her eyes closed. It was followed by an adorable family photo featuring the former NFL star, his wife, and their newborn daughter.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh share the name of their newborn baby girl

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh shared another joint post on Instagram, announcing the name of their baby girl. The couple named their daughter Daphne Reign Tebow. They shared a sweet baby name card that included the baby’s details with the overlay text:

“Hello, World"

Demi-Leigh explained the meaning behind their baby’s name in the caption of the post.

"We’ve been so excited to share this with you," Demi-Leigh captioned the post. "Meet our daughter, Daphne Reign Tebow ❤️ Daphne is a name that’s been close to my heart since I was a little girl. I never got to meet my mom’s mother, but her sister, Daphne, stepped in as a grandma figure to me.

"She was so special to my mom and I — a tiny, kind and strong South African woman who always had shortbread in the house, was the epitome of grit and grace, loved Jesus, had the voice of an angel and made everyone feel seen and special."

She also explained the meaning of the baby's middle name.

"And Reign… it’s a name that holds so much meaning. It’s inspired by a precious little girl Tim and I have loved deeply for years. Her story has shaped our hearts in ways I can’t even begin to explain. But more than anything, her name reminds us that when you’re adopted into God’s family, you become a child of the King," she added.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh announced their pregnancy in January via Instagram, posting adorable pictures of themselves with the baby’s sonogram while posing in matching white outfits.

In March, Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh revealed the baby’s gender with a video. They posted a reel on Instagram, which started with family members and friends guessing the baby’s gender. The video ended with a burst of pink flames, revealing they were expecting a girl.

