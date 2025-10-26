  • home icon
  "Out here rewriting history like it's casual homework": NFL fans react as Jonathan Taylor inches closer to Jim Brown's historic record

"Out here rewriting history like it’s casual homework": NFL fans react as Jonathan Taylor inches closer to Jim Brown's historic record

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 26, 2025 14:24 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty
"Out here rewriting history like it’s casual homework": NFL fans react as Jonathan Taylor inches closer to Jim Brown's historic record

Jonathan Taylor is enjoying an impressive 2025 season. The superstar running back leads the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns and ranks second in carries. He's on track to earn his second running back Triple Crown, which could make him the first player to win multiple rushing Triple Crowns outright since Jim Brown did it in 1958-’59 and 1965.

NFL fans are aware of Taylor's excellence and have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

A fan said, "Jonathan Taylor out here rewriting history like it’s casual homework. Titans might just be the warm-up act today."
Another stated, "Jonathan Taylor’s cooking again — man’s moving like it’s 2021 all over. If he actually pulls off another rushing Triple Crown, we’re talking Hall of Fame pace territory. Titans better pray he forgets how to run today."
One added, "This is what happens when you have an elite RB paired with a game manager QB. 49ers figured this out years ago. Glad colts finally followed suit."
However, not all the reactions were as positive.

A fan stated, "And Taylor wasn’t voted by other players as one of the Top 100 in the league, either."
One said, "The colts will fall so bad from their fake form. They have not really played any true top team. But people are loving the fairytale."
Another chipped in, saying, "Been beatin up on tomato cans all season."

Taylor's chasing Jim Brown's record is a testament to his star power. Brown is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time.

The former Cleveland Browns star led the league in rushing yards in eight out of the nine seasons that he played. He won four running back Triple Crowns in his distinguished career and holds the record for the highest career rushing yards per game (104.3).

Jonathan Taylor is enjoying an Offensive Player of the Year-caliber season

The season hasn't reached the halfway point, but Jonathan Taylor is currently the runaway favorite for the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year Award. He is the best performing running back in the league this season, and a major reason for the Colts' impressive start.

Taylor started the season with zero rushing touchdowns in his first two games. However, he broke out with three touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. He's been on a tear ever since.

The Wisconsin Badgers product has amassed a stat line of 131 carries, 697 rushing yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns in seven games. He's helped the Colts to a 6-1 start to the campaign.

Taylor will look to continue his stellar form when his side faces off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. The Titans need to be on their A-game to keep the perennial Pro Bowler quiet at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
