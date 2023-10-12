Madden 24 arrived a couple of months ago and, as the only NFL-licensed game, it's one of the most scrutinized titles from EA Sports. Every time a bug or anything out of the ordinary arrives, the fallout is huge because there's no other option for NFL fans to play.

A new bug discovered by Reddit users has the football passing through a player and ending in an interception, sparking outrage from the original poster.

George Kittle is looking to make a catch, but the ball goes right through his hands and the defender makes sure there's no catch. NFL fans on Reddit were livid with yet another bug on Madden 24:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Comment byu/lhschlumpy from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/lhschlumpy from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/lhschlumpy from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/lhschlumpy from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/lhschlumpy from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/lhschlumpy from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/lhschlumpy from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/lhschlumpy from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/lhschlumpy from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Madden 24: What are the new features of the game?

The most recent edition features plenty of changes for the fans, with EA Sports moving to create a better experience for the franchise mode, which had been a constant problem for fans who felt that the developer was prioritizing the Ultimate Team mode over the rest of the game.

Players can now offer six picks instead of three in a trade, and there are also two years of draft picks available to deal. The entire trade experience has been improved for players, and while EA acknowledges it's not 100% realistic, it's still an improvement from previous versions.

Contract restructures have also been changed. The ways to manipulate a player's salary are now easier to do, and players can also activate the fifth-year option in an easy way.

Perhaps the best feature is the relocation, which has been improved massively and allows you to go to 34 different cities now, some of them even outside the United States. Players can change the name, colors, and stadium - but there's the exception of using the name Houston Oilers if you're relocating to Houston since it's a trademark name - since they're now the Tennessee Titans

The efforts from EA Sports to improve the franchise mode changed the landscape regarding Madden for a bit, but as always, it's clear that the focus will always be the Ultimate Team mode due to its financial return. Josh Allen is the cover of the Madden 24 edition.