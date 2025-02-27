"Outstanding performance": NFL fans hyped as Nebraska's Ty Robinson beats JJ Watt's 40 time at 2025 combine

The first day of the 2025 NFL Combine is off to a strong start, as fans already watched a record getting broken by one of the prospects participating in the event. Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson put on a show on Thursday, beating JJ Watt's 40-yard dash record.

Robinson started the run with a 1.71 10-yard split before finishing with a 4.83 time. Per the NFL, Watt ran the same route in 4.84 seconds, meaning Robinson got the slight edge over the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

This remarkable run didn't go unnoticed by fans, as they took to social media to praise Robinson.

"Outstanding performance Keep it up," one fan said.

"he is so impressive a machine really," another fan said.

"Pretty excited for the NFL world to find out about this little monster," another fan said.

Others were pleasantly surprised by Ty Robinson's speed at his size and weight.

"That's real speed from a big guy," one fan said.

"Big man got some speed! 😳" another fan wrote.

Ty Robinson is listed at 6-foot-5, 288 pounds for the NFL Combine. He played 60 games at the University of Nebraska, earning major honors, such as being named to the 2024 Second-Team All-Big Ten by AP and the 2024 Third-Team All-Big Ten by coaches and media.

In his senior season, Robinson played 13 games, tying Nebraska's record for games played with 60, while tallying 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He also posted four pass breakups, one blocked field goal and one safety.

Robinson hasn't had the same attention as other prospects, but this performance should get him new eyes ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ty Robinson's coach makes major NFL prediction for defensive star

Matt Rhule is extremely high on Ty Robinson, as he thinks the defensive lineman can hold his own against anybody in the NFL. During a late-November press conference, Rhule highlighted a major trait from Robinson while also praising his girlfriend.

"Ty's been absolutely dominant, and he should be up for every accolade. He can play three downs in the NFL ... and his girlfriend is twice as cool as he is," Rhule said, per Sports Illustrated.

After praising Ty Robinson's personality for allowing Rhule to be himself as a coach, the Nebraska leader also hailed Robinson's work ethic, saying nobody practiced harder than him.

