"Overpay for a grandpa" - NFL fans troll 49ers for signing George Kittle to $76,400,000 contract extension 

NFL fans were surprised that the San Francisco 49ers handed star tight end George Kittle a massive extension on Tuesday morning.

Ad

Kittle had one year left on his deal, but Bussin' With The Boys reported the tight end signed a four-year extension that keeps him under contract with the 49ers through the 2029 NFL season. The deal is worth $76.4 million.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the contract was announced, fans were confused as to why the 49ers gave Kittle such a big contract.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Holy Overpay! Love Kittle but production isn’t near what it has been and he isn’t targeted/utilized anymore like he should be. Let’s hope he returns to reception machine again!," a fan wrote.

"Overpay for a grandpa," a fan added.

Kittle is still one of the best tight ends in the NFL and an important part of the 49ers' offense.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Damn George Kittle got PAID," a fan wrote.

"Now use him like you pay him," a fan added.

Kittle battled injuries last season, as did most 49ers players did which led to a disappointing year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kittle needs to stay healthy. His presence is greatly needed in this offense," a fan wrote.

"With all the players that the 49ers had to trade/move on from, this feels like an overpay. 32 is a basically the end for a vast majority of them," a fan added.

Kittle recorded 78 receptions for 1,106 yards, and 8 touchdowns last season. It was the second-most yards he had in his career, despite only playing in 15 games and being banged up for the second half of the year.

Ad

George Kittle wanted to retire with the 49ers

During the offseason, an extension for George Kittle was critical for the San Francisco 49ers.

As the 49ers' season ended, Kittle made it clear he wanted to re-sign with the team and be a 49er for life.

"My goal is to wear the red and gold my entire career," Kittle told ESPN on Jan. 5.

Ad

49ers general manager John Lynch, meanwhile, said the goal was to get a deal done with George Kittle.

“We’ve already talked about it: We want George to retire a Niner," Lynch said at the combine, via SI. “He’s a Niner through and through. I want that to become a reality. I think the only thing on that is timing. That’s no different from what I’ve told George and his agent. There are some other things we’re focused on. George is certainly there, but that’s something we all want to see become a reality, including George.”

Kittle has spent his entire career with the 49ers after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Kittle is a six-time Pro Bowler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.