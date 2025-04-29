"Overpay for a grandpa" - NFL fans troll 49ers for signing George Kittle to $76,400,000 contract extension 

NFL fans were surprised that the San Francisco 49ers handed star tight end George Kittle a massive extension on Tuesday morning.
Kittle had one year left on his deal, but Bussin' With The Boys reported the tight end signed a four-year extension that keeps him under contract with the 49ers through the 2029 NFL season. The deal is worth $76.4 million.
After the contract was announced, fans were confused as to why the 49ers gave Kittle such a big contract.
"Holy Overpay! Love Kittle but production isn’t near what it has been and he isn’t targeted/utilized anymore like he should be. Let’s hope he returns to reception machine again!," a fan wrote.
"Overpay for a grandpa," a fan added.
Kittle is still one of the best tight ends in the NFL and an important part of the 49ers' offense.
"Damn George Kittle got PAID," a fan wrote.
"Now use him like you pay him," a fan added.
Kittle battled injuries last season, as did most 49ers players did which led to a disappointing year.
"Kittle needs to stay healthy. His presence is greatly needed in this offense," a fan wrote.
"With all the players that the 49ers had to trade/move on from, this feels like an overpay. 32 is a basically the end for a vast majority of them," a fan added.
Kittle recorded 78 receptions for 1,106 yards, and 8 touchdowns last season. It was the second-most yards he had in his career, despite only playing in 15 games and being banged up for the second half of the year.
George Kittle wanted to retire with the 49ers
During the offseason, an extension for George Kittle was critical for the San Francisco 49ers.
As the 49ers' season ended, Kittle made it clear he wanted to re-sign with the team and be a 49er for life.
"My goal is to wear the red and gold my entire career," Kittle told ESPN on Jan. 5.
49ers general manager John Lynch, meanwhile, said the goal was to get a deal done with George Kittle.
“We’ve already talked about it: We want George to retire a Niner," Lynch said at the combine, via SI. “He’s a Niner through and through. I want that to become a reality. I think the only thing on that is timing. That’s no different from what I’ve told George and his agent. There are some other things we’re focused on. George is certainly there, but that’s something we all want to see become a reality, including George.”
Kittle has spent his entire career with the 49ers after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Kittle is a six-time Pro Bowler.
