Owners of O.J. Simpson's infamous Ford Bronco slap $1,500,000 price tag on SUV after ex-NFL RB's death

The car in which O.J. Simpson was while being pursued in a low-speed chase across Los Angeles in 1994 is going up for sale, according to the New York Post and Cllct.

On June 17, 1994, the white Ford Bronco was driven by Simpson's fellow Buffalo Bills star Al Cowlings.

The car's original owner was Cowlings and not O.J. Simpson. However, currently, the vehicle has three owners: Simpson's former agent, Michael Gilbert, and Cowling's two friends.

The three owners said that the last offer they received for the car was $750,000. After Simpson's death, they plan to sell it at $1.5 million.

“Before OJ passed, we had always thought this was going to be the year we were going to sell because it’s the 30th anniversary,” Gilbert said (h/t New York Post). “Who knows if we are all going to be around for the 35th or the 40th?”

After the double murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman was over, Cowlings regained possession of the vehicle. He sold the white Bronco to the current owners in 1996 for $75,000.

A car forever linked with O.J. Simpson

For the new owners, it was impossible to keep the car without getting linked to O.J. Simpson. Hence, the vehicle was parked at a condominium garage in Los Angeles. After that location was torn down, Gilbert had to bring the vehicle to his home.

“My wife didn’t like it there. She wanted her parking spot back,” Gilbert said (h/t New York Post).

After leaving Gilbert's garage, the white Bronco was loaned to Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The infamous O.J. Simpson Bronco has been at this location since 2016.

