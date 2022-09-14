Ozzy Osbourne shares full NFL halftime performance after NBC strangely aired only 10 seconds of gig during Rams vs Bills

Let's face it, Ozzy Osbourne was the only man electric enough to grace the NFL season opener. The LA Rams, fresh off a Super Bowl win, raised a banner from SoFi Stadium’s iconic canopy roof.

Osbourne was slated to perform at halftime of the game between the Rams and the Buffalo Bills. However, fans watching from home were left puzzled by NBC's bizarre decision.

Ozzy Osbourne did light up the SoFi Stadium with a performance of the title track from his new album, "Patient Number 9." He also performed his most popular song, "Crazy Train." NBC, however, decided to cut the screening of the performance mere seconds into his gig, instead panning to pundits discussing the game.

This was, in fact, Osbourne's first live performance in four years. His last performance came at the AMA Awards in November 2019 where he performed alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott. The trio put on a show at the AMAs with a performance of their collaborative track "Take What You Want."

The metal icon, however, ended up having the final word.

Osbourne released the full seven-minute performance on his YouTube channel after NBC decided to scrap it.

Fans slam NBC for cutting Ozzy Osbourne's NFL halftime performance

NFL fans weren't too kind toward NBC for cutting short Ozzy Osbourne's screen time. Fans on social media slammed the network for switching to a first-half recap instead of airing the Blizzard of Oz's scintillating performance.

Lawrence Gutierrez @Lettuce_505 Wtf was that? You say “here’s Ozzy Osbourne” cut to him for 5 seconds then back to the half time recap no one cares about? Thanks NBC. #NFLKickoff Wtf was that? You say “here’s Ozzy Osbourne” cut to him for 5 seconds then back to the half time recap no one cares about? Thanks NBC. #NFLKickoff

Jonny @mtndewnomore NBC absolutely fucking sucks for not showing Ozzy Osbourne play the halftime show NBC absolutely fucking sucks for not showing Ozzy Osbourne play the halftime show

KENNY @KNNYLTHM WHEN OZZY OSBOURNE IS PERFORMING LIVE IN THE BUILDING YOU DO NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES NEED TO CUT TO TONY DUNGY TO HEAR HIS THOUGHTS ON ANYTHING WHEN OZZY OSBOURNE IS PERFORMING LIVE IN THE BUILDING YOU DO NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES NEED TO CUT TO TONY DUNGY TO HEAR HIS THOUGHTS ON ANYTHING

Osbourne's performance at the SoFi Stadium was electric, to say the least.

Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams.

Alas, it didn't bring the LA Rams much solace.

After scaling the Super Bowl mountain, the Rams were one of the favorites to run it back heading into the season.

If Week 1 is any evidence, the Rams have got work to do as the Buffalo Bills ran away with a 31-10 win.

Bills QB Josh Allen was front and center in LA, completing 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rams star Jalen Ramsey, however, had a rough night in the season opener.

He was targeted seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and 2 TDs. #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in Week 1, per @PFF 's initial grading.He was targeted seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and 2 TDs. #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in Week 1, per @PFF's initial grading. He was targeted seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and 2 TDs.

Ramsey may be the league's most feared cornerback, but he was targeted early and often by Allen, leaving him little room to work with.

The Rams will have the opportunity to bounce back from their Week 1 defeat when they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 this Sunday.

