"...p****s..." - Pat McAfee reveals hilarious reason why NFL players fail PED tests

Pat McAfee broke down the 'fourth wall' a bit when reminiscing about why various NFL players throughout his career have failed the league's "Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse" drug test.

On his podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, the former punter went through different excuses players come up with to explain their failed tests. The latest superstar to fall victim to the test was DeAndre Hopkins.

Here's what McAfee said:

"I don't think the NFL will ever publicly state what's in those tests. So guys for a long time were like, 'Oh, it's the penis grow and stuff I was taking. I didn't know it was in there.' Then guys were like, 'It was Adderall. I was having a long weekend,' or something and the NFL would never actually broadcast (that it was) Ostarine."

Hopkins himself spoke on his suspension and revealed the following:

"We’re still doing some research right now, so hopefully before the season starts, maybe we can get the games down a little bit...But it wasn’t on me. I’m a natural. It was called Ostarine. There was 0.1% found in my system, which is contamination not something directly taken…my team and I are still trying to figure out what’s going on."

WebMD defines Ostarine as a type of drug called a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). It attaches to proteins in the body known as androgen receptors, telling muscles to grow when Ostarine binds to these receptors. The medical site's definition of the drug goes on to explain that ostarine is used for athletic performance and involuntary weight loss due to illness, breast cancer, and other conditions. They added that there is no good scientific evidence to support these uses.

DeAndre Hopkins was suspended by the NFL and blamed ostarine

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended in May for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy and subsequently received a six-game ban for testing positive for Ostarine.

Hopkins wants the suspension overturned but it seems unlikely that this is going to happen. The policy is very explicit on this, if a player tests positive for any of the banned substances, the player will be suspended.

Hopkins has fallen off his Pro Bowl level of play somewhat. He made five of six Pro Bowls between 2015 and 2020 and seems to no longer be a priority in the Arizona offense as a Kyler Murray target. This was largely due to injury, and last season he played 10 out of 17 possible games. That being said, he still managed to record 572 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown and A.J. Green both figure to battle for the wide receiver role in Hopkins' absence. It is very likely that unless Brown or Green set the NFL on fire, Hopkins will return from his suspension as the main target at wide receiver.

