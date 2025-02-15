  • home icon
  • PA governor takes shots at Cowboys after Philly's Super Bowl victory: "You hear that, Dallas? The Eagles are America's team"

By Param Nagda
Modified Feb 15, 2025 05:30 GMT
Last Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles ended the Kansas City Chiefs’ 728-day reign as champions, delivering a resounding 40-22 victory in Super Bowl LIX. Despite the lopsided score, the final result flatters the Chiefs.

The Eagles led 40-6 with less than four minutes left, and the Chiefs scored two late touchdowns after Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni had already been doused in a Gatorade shower by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in anticipation of victory.

During the Super Bowl parade on Friday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro joined the celebration and couldn’t resist taking a jab at the Eagles’ divisional rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. He declared:

"It would seem, Jeffrey (Lurie), the Philadelphia Eagles are now America's team. You hear that, Dallas? The Eagles are America's team."

The Cowboys were dubbed "America’s Team" in the 1970s due to their immense popularity among neutrals and have held onto the moniker since. However, the franchise has not won a Super Bowl since 1996 and has not appeared in an NFC Championship Game since.

Dak Prescott believes Eagles and Cowboys are pretty close

While Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro suggested that the Eagles have surpassed the Cowboys, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott believes the two teams remain evenly matched. Speaking at an event ahead of the Children’s Cancer Fund gala, Prescott said:

"I feel like we've competed with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we've played them. I don't want to say, 'Check the record,' when the other guy is holding the trophy, right? So credit to them. They've earned it, and they deserve it by all means. But, yeah, [we're] very close."
The Cowboys and Eagles have had a competitive head-to-head rivalry. Since the 2017 season, the two teams have met 16 times, with Dallas holding a slight 9-7 edge.

However, Philadelphia has won two Super Bowls in that span, while Prescott and the Cowboys have just two playoff wins total.

