Packers 2x All Pro highlights "shift" in leadership dynamics following Aaron Rodgers' exit and Jordan Love takeover

The Green Bay Packers entered a new era in 2023 as they transitioned from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love under center. The Packers handled the change of guard quite well, as they made the playoffs and defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

On Monday morning, Packers' return specialist Keisean Nixon was a guest on the "Up and Adams Show." Host Kay Adams asked him the difference between the 2023 NFL season and his first season with the team.

Nixon credited the young quarterback for how he handled it.

"I think it was a shift in the whole organization," Nixon said. "Honestly, um, I think that when I first got here two years ago it was an older team. So we had a lot of older guys, Cedes (Mercedes Lewis), A-Rod (Aaron Rodgers), Randall Cobb.

"So last year, when we came in, it was a completely new team, it was younger. And I just think that Jordan handled it the right way. He came in not trying to bully the situation but embrace it and guys, everybody brings it together."

The two time All Pro cornerback spends most of his time on special teams and is one of the best in the league. Keisean Nixon has led the league in kick return yards for the last two seasons; in 2022, he had 1,009 and in 2023, he had 782.

Jordan Love is comfortable not having a designated number one receiver

For many years, Aaron Rodgers had wide receiver Davante Adams as his number-one receiver in the Green Bay Packers offense. Both Adams and Rogers have moved on and in the Jordan Love chapter of the organization, the quarterback doesn't have a designated top receiver. For the soon-to-be second-year quarterback, he doesn't mind it.

Jordan Love spoke to Packers.com and said that while all of his receivers have the ability to be number one, it works better for their offense that they aren't.

"You don't have to have a No. 1 receiver," Love said. "I think it works out well when you can spread the ball out and you got different guys making different plays and you can put 'em in different areas.

"It puts a lot more stress on the defense and the calls that they can get in, so I think in the long run it helps us not having a No. 1 guy, a true No. 1 guy, but I think all those guys can step up and be the one any given day."

Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson have proved to be reliable targets for Jordan Love. Jayden Reed had a standout rookie season and also proved to be a solid option.