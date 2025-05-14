Packers coach sets lofty expectations on Josh Jacobs after record-breaking debut season in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs is preparing for a 2025 NFL season that should be more competitive for his team. The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are set to keep playing at a high level, while the Chicago Bears, led by a new head coach, look like solid threats to the top three teams in the NFC North.

Jacobs put on a terrific first year with the Packers following a tumultuous exit from the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran carries high expectations coming into his second campaign with the Packers.

Running backs coach Ben Sirmans made a strong statement on Jacobs on Wednesday.

“The guy looks better this year than he did last year at this point," he said.

Josh Jacobs entered the 2024 season with a lot to prove, but he made a statement during his first year at Lambeau Field. He carried the ball 301 times, racking up 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. On air, he caught 36 passes for 342 yards and one touchdown.

More than that, he broke multiple records, including the mark of consecutive games with a rushing touchdown (nine) in Packers history, surpassing Paul Hornung's record.

On a not-so-positive note, he also broke the NFL record for the most receptions without a receiving touchdown, which had stood for 37 years.

Josh Jacobs clarifies controversial comments about Packers' WR room

A couple of months after raising many eyebrows, including from teammate Dontayvion Wicks, Josh Jacobs clarified what he meant with his take about the Packers needing a "true WR1" to elevate their game.

During May 6's episode of "Bussin' With The Boys" (recorded on April 24th), Jacobs cleared up the situation.

“What I think of the team, when you have a lot of young guys, it's a lot of hunger, which I love, it's a lot of guys that are still coachable, still willing to put in the work each day," he said. "To have them type of guys with another year's worth of experience, I think we're going to be straight, man.

"I tell people all the time, we played the Eagles better than any other team that I seen. That was just me watching football and scouting and things like that. So I think we're there, we're just a few pieces away, and we've got to figure it out.” [02:29:00]

Jacobs and Co. are bracing for an intriguing season, and the expectations he carries appear to be really high.

