"Tryna play together again?" - Packers defender looks to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry through social media post

Fans of the Green Bay Packers know their team is hesitant to make big moves in free agency, but Adrian Amos didn't let that stop him from soliciting two star wide receivers. In the wake of the loss of Davante Adams, Amos knew his team needed a boost. The free safety reached out to Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry in the same way that many attempt to contact celebrities: Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, the free safety kept his post short, sweet, to the point, and with a hint of levity:

"Yaw tryna play together again?"

At first glance, it would appear that he was asking his former teammates whether all three or two of the three wanted to play together again. The three of them never played together. As such, he was asking if he could third-wheel and have both former Browns receivers on the field together at the same time once again.

Reasons to add Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. to Packers

Of course, conventional wisdom would say that getting the gang back together would at least put the 2022 Packers offense in range of the 2021 Packers offense. If the team landed Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, they could have gained a net improvement to the room that could challenge a defense through the air.

Of course, conventional wisdom would say that Davante Adams would be the better player than either in a one-on-one comparison. However, putting them both on the field may give the Packers a net boost in their passing game.

Davante Adams was by far the team's top target in 2021. When he could get open, the game was a clinic. However, when he could not, the team's offense would struggle mightily (see Packers vs. 49ers in the playoffs in 2021). Having Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry working together could spread defenses more than if the team had just Adams.

As good as Adams is, he cannot split into two and be in two places at once. The team would also be able to test the depth of cornerbacks on the opposing defense much more than in 2021. Of course, while Odell Beckham Jr. or Jarvis Landry will be locked up more than Adams in 2021, there's a good chance the other player could get open.

As a final bonus, with Odell Beckham Jr. being 29 years old and Jarvis Landry also being 29 years old, the team would be staying just as old at the position as when they had Adams.

