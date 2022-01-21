Packers get a huge boost on defense ahead of Divisional Round clash against 49ers

The Green Bay Packers face the team that knocked them out of the playoffs two years ago this weekend. To beat the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers will need as much firepower as they can muster. Luckily, the already-secondary will be getting back their golden goose.

Jaire Alexander expected to play in Packers-49ers

Jaire Alexander in Denver vs Green Bay

According to NFL Rumors, one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, Jaire Alexander, is trending towards a return to the lineup just in time to do battle with San Francisco. The cornerback has been sitting on the sidelines since being placed on Injured Reserve after suffering an injury to his AC joint. According to Draft Sharks, the shoulder injury has kept him on the sidelines for most of the season.

Despite this, the cornerback is expected to be ready to go this weekend. Before his injury, he was playing at a decent level, earning a 75.1 PFF grade. He also already had an interception. Last season, however, he earned a 90.5 PFF grade.

If Alexander can return to play at that level, the Packers could find a new gear. This would be a scary proposition for a team that is already the No. 1 seed. That said, Green Bay has been a letdown in the playoffs in the past. Will this year finally be the breakthrough?

NFL Rumors @nflrums #BreakingNews

When the team lost to the 49ers, head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't really need to challenge the secondary. Those who remember the game would agree that the 49ers simply ran the ball down Green Bay's throat and the defense had no answer. Will that strategy work again?

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood #Packers CB Jaire Alexander practicing in pads today. He sure looks on track to play Saturday. How long? That’s the big question. #Packers CB Jaire Alexander practicing in pads today. He sure looks on track to play Saturday. How long? That’s the big question. https://t.co/cYsARGUW7G

If the 49ers are able to run the ball at will, Jaire Alexander's impact could be minimized. However, even the most run-heavy teams need to pass eventually. Could Alexander get an early interception while the game finds its identity and both teams are using the full playbook?

If the secondary can force an early 49ers turnover, the team could have little choice but to pass more. This would give the secondary an even bigger boost. At the same time, Aaron Rodgers' offense would need to have an electric first quarter to make sure the 49ers have no choice but to throw.

Otherwise, the 49ers, who have been to the Super Bowl in recent years with their current quarterback, could upset another higher seed in their building. The Packers and 49ers face off at 8:15 PM EST on Saturday, January 22.

