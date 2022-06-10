URGENT/TRENDING - "Come to Green Bay big bro" - Packers fans plead with Odell Beckham Jr. to join team after WR gives Aaron Rodgers compliment on IG

Odell Beckham Jr. is a wanted man in Green Bay. The 29-year-old is coming off yet another ACL tear in the Super Bowl as he looked to take over the game. He is now a free agent as he recovers from said injury.

Packers fans were in a frenzy on social media after the free agent receiver complimented Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Instagram. Take a look below.

This sent Packers fans wild with one fan saying for the free agent receiver to come to Green Bay. The fan said:

"@obj come to green bay big bro, we'll get you a real ring."

A Packers fan posted and said that the receiver wants a move to Green Bay and that the franchise needs to give him an offer.

AR12 Enthusiast @Ar12Enthusiast @Jaires_Burner23 @obj He knows he wants to we need to give him the offer

A Packers fan named Jordan replied and said that the receiver definitely needs to sign with the franchise.

A user named Dan said that Beckham Jr. was so good last year and is imagining how good he will be with Rodgers.

Dan @danp129 @Jaires_Burner23 @JJLahey @obj He was so damn good next year imagine him with rodgers

A fan named Antonio commented and said that he doesn't know about his injury, but the 29-year-old would be a plug-and-play receiver, hinting he could be a success straight away.

Antonio O @Bitch_Ass_Tits @Jaires_Burner23 @obj Wouldn't hate this. Idk about the injury but my man's is straight up plug and play.

One fan replied and said that they would love the move.

A fan named Jeremy posted and said that the 29-year-old would be a great addition.

Another fan posted and said that Beckham Jr. needs to get to Green Bay.

One user posted and jokingly said that the receiver is officially a Packer.

A fan named Dustin said that it would be a good move for the receiver's career.

Dustin Chernesky @Sportsmcnuggies @Jaires_Burner23 @obj I feel like this would be good for OBJ career. I would hate it as a bears fan but I want him to succeed and I feel like linking up with the mvp just makes so much sense

Would Odell Beckham Jr. work in Green Bay?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After what we saw with the Rams last year, there is no doubt the 29-year-old could be productive with the Packers. With Davante Adams now with the Raiders, Green Bay doesn't have a number one receiver.

That is not to say the 29-year-old will be, but he would complement the receiving core that is already there. Rodgers would make sure Beckham Jr. sees his fair share of targets without question.

The only drawback is that, given his ACL injury, the receiver likely will not be available until much later in the year. The Packers may not wait around until then.

One plus is that the Packers could essentially get him for next to nothing on a veteran minimum wage as well, so he woulf not break the bank.

At the end of the day. it is just an Instagram post, but that hasn't stopped Packers fans from daring to dream.

